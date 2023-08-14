Baldur’s Gate 3 hits new player-count record as community rallies for Steam history

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are mobilizing to push the game further up Steam’s concurrent player chart. This weekend they broke their previous record by more than 60,000.

We’ve talked at length about Baldur’s Gate 3’s stellar launch shattering records and developer expectations. Even review bombing hasn’t been enough to slow the game’s momentum.

Now almost two weeks after its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3’s player count is actually growing. It started with a push from the game’s community to break 1 million concurrent players after the game took 9th place in Steam’s top 10 concurrent players of all time chart.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 hasn’t cracked the million mark yet, it broke its previous record of 814,666 this weekend. The game’s peak player count currently sits at 875,343 and players won’t rest until it moves up the ranks.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 still hasn’t shifted from 9th place on the chart, it’s now less than 4,000 concurrent players away from beating out Hogwarts Legacy for 8th. In a Reddit post celebrating the initial breaking of the record, players spurned each other on for another attempt.

“We’re almost beating Hogwarts, come on!” one user said. “Elden Ring next! Let’s go!” another replied.

Players in the thread praised Larian for their efforts with Baldur’s Gate 3 saying that the game’s reception is “well deserved”. The magnitude of the rising player count was not lost on those in the Subreddit.

“That a D&D game nipped at the heels of a Harry Potter game, one of the biggest franchises in the past two decades is an insane achievement on its own,” a user explained.

Larian Studios The war of the wizards will likely continue next weekend as Baldur’s Gate 3 players ready themselves for another push.

Many players are calling Baldur’s Gate 3 their own personal Game of the Year. 2023 still has a stacked release schedule with triple-A titles like Starfield, Armored Core 6, and Spider-Man 2 yet to come.

Still, the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the overwhelmingly positive reception by players and press alike make it a genuine contender that will be tough to beat. The push by the game’s community for 1 million concurrent players might just seal the deal.