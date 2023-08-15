Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on PS5 this September, and console users can play the game early thanks to its limited early access period. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get early access to the game on PS5.

Larian Studios’ latest RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally been released on PC and it’s proven hugely popular so far, achieving record-breaking player numbers, and becoming the highest-rated PC game of all time just a couple of weeks after its official launch.

With the game doing so well, it’s no wonder console non-PC players are eager to dive into the world of Dungeons and Dragons and start creating their own builds, meeting companions, and battling monsters.

PS5 players won’t have to wait much longer as the game comes to the console in September but if you’re particularly excited to get started there is a way to play slightly early.

So, here’s exactly how you can get early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5.

How to get Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PS5

To get early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, you’ll have to pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition of the game. This version is available for $79.99 / $65.99 and can be downloaded directly from the PlayStation store.

The RPG will be released for PS5 on September 6, 2023, but everyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe edition will get 3 days of early access starting on September 3, 2023. During this time, players will be able to play through the entirety of Act 1, and you’ll also receive a couple of pre-order bonuses including an exclusive Dice Theme, and an Adventurer’s Pouch.

If you can’t wait to get started on your dice-rolling adventure, spending a bit of extra money to get 72 hours of additional access is a great option. Baldur’s Gate 3 had previously been in early access for over 3 years on PC, and if you’re on the fence about whether to splash the extra cash for early PS5 access, you can find our thoughts on the experience here.

That’s how you can get early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

