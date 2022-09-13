Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade: Setting, gameplay, trailers & more

Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, a mobile title that finally sees the publisher take the series to a heavily-requested location. Here’s everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade so far.

Things had been relatively quiet on the Assassin’s Creed front over the last couple of years. 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was another success for the series, but Ubisoft had been keeping tight-lipped on the franchise’s future outside of a handful of DLCs.

At least, that was the case until the publisher celebrated the 15th anniversary of the original AC by announcing five new games in the series. Along with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next mainline title in the series, one of these five games was Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade.

This mobile title looks to take the long-running series to a location that fans have been clamoring for, so here’s everything we so far about Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade.

Unfortunately, there is still no release date for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. The game is in active development at Ubisoft, but the lack of information makes it tough to say how far along it is.

The first trailer ended by saying that Jade is “coming soon,” but did not give a specific date or even a release window.

With this in mind, we’d expect Codename Jade to be released no earlier than 2023, but it could easily be as late as 2024.

Which platforms will Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade release on?

Ubisoft themselves hasn’t confirmed which platforms Codename Jade will appear on, but as a mobile title, it’s safe to assume that will come to both iOS and Android.

Jade is being pushed as the biggest and most ambitious mobile game in the series to date, so it’s hard to imagine that it will be a platform exclusive.

However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as there is confirmation.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade setting

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will take the series to Ancient China for the very first time, with the story taking place during the Qin dynasty in the 3rd century BC.

This is a setting players have been desperate to explore for many years, with executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote promising that we’ll be able to parkour our way across the Great Wall of China.

It remains to be seen if any historical figures from the time period will appear, but given the franchise’s track record, don’t be surprised to see some familiar faces.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade gameplay

The developers have confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will retain the open-world gameplay that fans have come to expect, albeit on a smaller scale due to the hardware.

In a first for the series, players will be able to create their own assassin and edit them as the game progresses. In the past, each game has had a named protagonist that players are forced to control, so this marks a huge step in terms of role-playing.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade has supposedly been built to play like the console titles, only making use of touch controls on mobile devices. This means we can expect the melee combat and parkour gameplay to look and feel very familiar.

It’s unclear at this time if Jade will be a fully-fledged RPG like the last few mainline entries, or if hardware limitations will force Ubisoft to revert back to the structure of older titles.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade trailer

There has only been one Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade trailer to date, giving players their first look at the Ancient Chinese setting, ending with the familiar sight of an assassin perched on a ledge.

Check it out below.

That was everything we know so far about Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. More details are set to be revealed in the coming months, so be sure to check back here for the latest details.

