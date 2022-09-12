Assassin’s Creed remake rumors shut down by Ubisoft art director

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Art Director, Jean-Luc Sala, recently debunked rumors that claimed an Assassin’s Creed remake was in development.

As of now, the original Assassin’s Creed constitutes the only mainline entry that is not readily available on modern consoles.

Fans have long coveted a remake or remaster as a result. And uncorroborated rumors from earlier this year suggested the Alitaïr-led adventure would soon return in some capacity.

To the chagrin of many, however, Ubisoft Forward came and went this past weekend without so much as a hint that such a project may see the light of day.

Ubisoft developer debunks Assassin’s Creed remake rumors

Before AC Mirage’s reveal, rumors and leaks hinted Ubisoft would somehow tie a remake of the original to the Baghdad-set project. This isn’t true.

Mirage’s Art Director, Jean-Luc Sala, confirmed as much in an interview with Eurogamer. With regards to the remake reports, Sala told the publication the following: “Yeah that’s not what we’re doing. I’m fully dedicated to Mirage and I can tell you we are not remaking AC1.”

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Sala also addressed claims that Assassin’s Creed Mirage began as an expansion for AC Valhalla. Mirage’s status as DLC lasted for all of four to five weeks, the Art Director divulged.

The idea blossomed into something greater when the team realized the Baghdad story demanded a “fully-fledged game.”

Though the news that an Assassin’s Creed remake is not in the works will upset many a longtime fan, Ubisoft has several other AC-branded projects in production.

In addition to Mirage, the recent Ubisoft Forward stream also saw the publisher unveil games with the codenames Red and Hexe.

The Red project will finally allow Assassin’s Creed players to explore Feudal Japan. Meanwhile, Hexe’s teaser trailer seemed to hint at a setting during the witch trials.