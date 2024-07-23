Assassin’s Creed Shadows devs address Japanese community over historical backlash

The development team currently working on Assassin’s Creed Shadows has issued a statement apologizing to Japanese fans, after some of the game’s promotional materials caused concern among the community.

In a statement across Ubisoft social media accounts, the developer addressed the Japanese community specifically, “sincerely apologizing” for their marketing efforts thus far.

Though the statement itself is relatively vague throughout, Ubisoft did directly address the inclusion of Yasuke as one of the game’s two protagonists.

“While we strive for authenticity in everything that we do, Assassin’s Creed games are works of fiction inspired by real historical events and figures. From its inception, the series has taken creative license and incorporated fantasy elements to craft engaging an immersive experiences.

“The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this. His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an Assassin’s Creed story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop.”

The statement goes on to explain that, while consultants have been used in the development of the game, they have no influence over decisions taken by the creative team. As a result, they also asked the wider community to refrain from directing criticism at collaborators, both internal and external.

The game has courted significant controversy since its announcement, with many unhappy at perceived issues with historical accuracy. The use of a reenactment group’s flag in the game’s promotional materials drew significant criticism, adding fuel to an already intense fire.

The problem became so extensive that CEO Yves Guillemot was forced to address the online vitriol in a blog on the Ubisoft website.

“One thing I am concerned about right now is the malicious and personal online attacks that have been directed at some of our team members and partners,” he said.

“I want to make it clear that we, at Ubisoft, condemn these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms, and I encourage the rest of the industry and players to denounce them, too.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to become the first game in the series to take players to feudal Japan, with the full release scheduled for November 12, 2024.