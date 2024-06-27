Ubisoft boss confirms multiple Assassin’s Creed remakes are planned

In speaking about the future of Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that multiple remakes are in the works.

As things currently stand, 2007’s Assassin’s Creed remains the only mainline entry in the series that isn’t readily playable on modern hardware. Even the oft-forgotten AC Rogue received a remaster for PS4 and Xbox One consoles in March 2018.

Rumors have hinted that titles like the original Assassin’s Creed and Black Flag will be improved through remakes, though. Ubisoft has kept silent on this front until now.

When asked about the franchise’s future in an Ubisoft News interview, the publisher’s CEO Yves Guillemot said, “players can be excited about some remakes.”

Article continues after ad

The executive did not offer specifics about which isntallments will recieve the remake treatment. However, he teased that such projects “will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them. There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

At the very least, Guillemot’s comments confirm that multiple AC adventures will get a new coat of paint in the future.

How the Assassin’s Creed remakes may fit into Ubisoft’s plans for Animus hub, formally known as AC Infinity, remains unknown.

Though previously described as a hub platform that will let players launch and play Assassin’s Creed titles, very little is known about Animus hub in terms of its content offerings and functionality.

Article continues after ad

Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté told Game File in a June 2024 interview that the launcher’s first titles will include Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Codename Hexe. While AC Shadows hits store shelves in November 2024, the Animus hub platform still lacks a launch date.