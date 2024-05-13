Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Everything we know so far

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Red during its Ubisoft Forward 2022 event, complete with a teaser trailer that confirmed the long-requested Feudal Japan setting. Developer Ubisoft Quebec leads the project, having previously helmed 2018’s expansive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The publisher has revealed little about the game in the nearly two years since then. As such, much of what is known about Codename Red comes courtesy of uncorroborated leaks and rumors. That much will change in the near future, though.

In announcing Assassin’s Creed Shadows as the project’s official title, Ubisoft set a date for a cinematic world premiere trailer. Here’s everything we know about AC Shadows, including its upcoming reveal.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

How to watch the Assassin’s Creed Shadows reveal

On Wednesday, May 15 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, Ubisoft will release a cinematic trailer for AC Shadows. Those interested in catching the trailer as soon as it launches can tune in live on Ubisoft’s official YouTube channel.

Article continues after ad

What platforms will AC Shadows launch on?

The game’s ‘Add to Wishlist’ page is already live on the Ubisoft Store, so listing data has revealed (via journalist Andrew Marmo) that the title will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Notably, the listing data’s mention of a PS4 SKU may be an error, based on a comment from insider Shinobi602. The imminent debut trailer should feature more concrete details in this regard.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft stated in its fiscal year 2024 earnings report that the Feudal Japan-set Assassin’s Creed game would arrive in fiscal year 2025 – sometime between April 2024 and March 2025.

But select versions of the YouTube link for the Shadows reveal listed November 15, 2024 as the due date for a time. Twitter user maltheoslfc managed to capture a screenshot of the date before it was removed from the YouTube page.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ setting

AC Shadows has long been confirmed to take place during the feudal era of Japan, a period which lasted several hundred years. Ubisoft has not confirmed a specific time frame for its new game as of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless of the setting’s specifics, leaks from late 2023 hinted at the Codename Red starring a female protagonist. Assassin’s Creed writer Pierre Boudreau added a new header photo to his LinkedIn in October, which depicted a female assassin in Feudal Japan with a distinctive-looking logo in the background.

Boudreau quickly removed the imagery from his profile. Notably, that logo now appears on AC Shadows’ official Ubisoft Store page.

Lingering questions about Assassin’s Creed’s next history-hopping adventure should be answered when the cinematic trailer drops on May 15.