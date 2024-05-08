Assassin’s Creed Infinity rumor claims Ubisoft will double down on MTX

A reputable leaker claims the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform will emphasize a subscription service packed with microtransactions.

In 2021, Ubisoft shared the first details about a project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. AC Infinity represents a cross-studio effort led by series creator Ubisoft Montréal along with Ubisoft Québec, their goal centered on providing a platform filled with various adventures.

Ubisoft remains silent on the specifics, despite the ongoing stream of leaks and rumors. This includes an Insider Gaming report that alleges the previously announced AC Codename Hexe will exist on the platform.

The latest Infinity rumors come from reputable Assassin’s Creed leaker j0nathan, who claims to have heard from sources that the publisher plans on operating Infinity like a monthly subscription service.

According to the leaker, the service will offer access to “old AC games,” future downloadable content, and one new item/skin every month. Whether or not this includes newer Assassin’s Creed games is unknown, as the leaker could not speak to those plans. But, allegedly, a heavy focus on microtransactions will drive the service’s content offerings.

There’s currently no way to confirm the veracity of the information, though the microtransaction drama that plagued Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) and AC Valhalla (2020) proves Ubisoft is willing to experiment with monetization across its biggest releases.

Shortly after Odyssey’s launch, players accused Ubisoft of purposefully creating an exhausting grind that encouraged them to buy boosters. The publisher also received backlash over Valhalla’s pricey in-game purchases.