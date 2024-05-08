GamingAssassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Infinity rumor claims Ubisoft will double down on MTX

Brianna Reeves
assassin's creed infinityUbisoft

A reputable leaker claims the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform will emphasize a subscription service packed with microtransactions.

In 2021, Ubisoft shared the first details about a project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. AC Infinity represents a cross-studio effort led by series creator Ubisoft Montréal along with Ubisoft Québec, their goal centered on providing a platform filled with various adventures.

Ubisoft remains silent on the specifics, despite the ongoing stream of leaks and rumors. This includes an Insider Gaming report that alleges the previously announced AC Codename Hexe will exist on the platform.

The latest Infinity rumors come from reputable Assassin’s Creed leaker j0nathan, who claims to have heard from sources that the publisher plans on operating Infinity like a monthly subscription service.

According to the leaker, the service will offer access to “old AC games,” future downloadable content, and one new item/skin every month. Whether or not this includes newer Assassin’s Creed games is unknown, as the leaker could not speak to those plans. But, allegedly, a heavy focus on microtransactions will drive the service’s content offerings.

There’s currently no way to confirm the veracity of the information, though the microtransaction drama that plagued Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) and AC Valhalla (2020) proves Ubisoft is willing to experiment with monetization across its biggest releases.

Shortly after Odyssey’s launch, players accused Ubisoft of purposefully creating an exhausting grind that encouraged them to buy boosters. The publisher also received backlash over Valhalla’s pricey in-game purchases.

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Assassin's Creed games
Gaming
Best Assassin’s Creed games ranked, from AC1 to Valhalla
Sam Smith
ezio, altair, evie from assassin's creed mtg cards
Magic: The Gathering
MTG: Assassin’s Creed – Every confirmed assassin from the games
Joel Loynds
ezio and altair cards from magic the gathering assassin's creed
Magic: The Gathering
MTG Assassin’s Creed set divides players as new designs revealed
Joel Loynds
assassin's creed black flag key art
Assassin's Creed
Ubisoft’s best pirate game is 70% off at Humble
Joel Loynds
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech