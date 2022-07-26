Assassin’s Creed Rift: Leaks, setting & everything we know

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

With Assassin’s Creed Rift on the horizon, there seems to be more questions than answers. Here’s everything we know about this brand-new game, including setting and main character details.

Ubisoft are masters at keeping their future games a secret and Assassin’s Creed Rift is no different. This game is under such secrecy that currently Assassin’s Creed Rift may not even be the real title. As speculated by Bloomberg, Rift is in fact the code name.

Whether it’s called Rift or not, what we do know about this game brings in a vast amount of hype and plenty of opportunities to revisit beloved characters in an even more exciting setting. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game.

Ubisoft Basim is rumored to be the next main character in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series.

What Is Assassins Creed Rift?

Assassin’s Creed Rift is set to be Ubisoft’s next addition to the popular franchise. Rift itself was originally intended to be an expansion of the already released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but it was quickly promoted to a standalone game.

As for the gameplay, it’s thought to be a smaller experience when compared to the massive open-world style games seen in the last Assassin’s Creed games. Supposedly, Assassin’s Creed Rift will be a stealth-based game rather than exploration-heavy.

While there is no confirmed release date yet, Assassin’s Creed Rift is expected to be released around May or June 2023.

This release window could always change, especially as there’s not even a confirmed title yet. It was originally speculated to come out at the end of 2022, although a recent report stated the game was pushed back due to delays in development.

Where is Assassin’s Creed Rift going to be set?

Assassin’s Creed Rift is rumored to be set in the Middle East although an actual time period is yet to be revealed.

One of the best aspects of Assassin’s Creed games are the locations and time periods. They bring you back to a beautiful part of the world in a time many have only seen relics of. It then lets you explore and live the lives of these deadly assassins in that stunning location.

Thankfully, Assassin’s Creed Rift is supposedly going to be set in an equally beautiful part of the world. Such a location should introduce some fantastic stealth opportunities and hopefully some beautiful scenery to match.

Who is the main character in Assassin’s Creed Rift?

Assassin’s Creed Rift will supposedly center around Basim Ibn Ishaq.

There are already so many lovable Assassins, so it’s ideal to hear the main character in Rift will be an Assassin we already know and love from the Valhalla series.

That’s all we know about Assassin’s Creed Rift at the moment but this page will be updated as we find out more information, so be sure to check back soon.

