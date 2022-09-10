Ubisoft reveals five Assassin’s Creed games in development, including long-awaited Japan-set title

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed celebration event revealed that five new titles are in development for the franchise, alongside cross-media projects and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC.

As part of Assassin’s Creed’s 15th Anniversary celebration, Ubisoft has revealed multiple games in the franchise, while also providing additional context to Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

The franchise’s next entry, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will be a story that goes “back to the roots of the franchise”, Ubisoft revealed, both in setting and mechanics.

Mirage, which follows Valhalla’s Basim two decades before the start of that game, will chart the new protagonist’s rise from street thief to assassin apprentice as part of the Hidden Ones and onward.

The game will be set in Baghdad, and will focus on “black box” assassination missions with the option to set traps and use the environment, as well as faster, more agile parkour and an increased focus on stealth.

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the next installment in the long-running franchise and is set in Baghdad.

Following on from Mirage, Ubisoft has revealed another four titles in the series coming in the next few years.

Ubisoft Quebec, who developed the critically acclaimed Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, is working on Codename Red. The title will take place in Feudal Japan in what Ubisoft is calling its next “premium” open-world RPG title for the franchise.

Codename Hexe is being developed by the Valhalla team and is being led by industry legend Clint Hocking. Given Hocking’s work on titles like Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, it appears Hexe could be another more stealth-focused title.

Two mobile games are also in development for the franchise. The first, Codename Jade, is set in Ancient China in 215 BCE. It will feature a character creation suite and will be an open-world mobile title. The second is being developed with Netflix for its mobile game division, but no more details were revealed.

Ubisoft also revealed more news about Project Infinity. The project, which had been expected to form a games-as-a-service title, will be closer to a hub that brings the franchise into one place.

During the stream, it was also revealed that Ubisoft is investigating the potential for standalone multiplayer experiences within Infinity.

Also revealed was an Assassin’s Creed documentary coming to Netflix in the coming months, and a new DLC quest chain for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The free update, fittingly called ‘The Last Chapter’ will tie up a series of unresolved storylines for Eivor and lead them into meetings with historical figures.