When is Apex Legends Season 12? Start date, Season 11 end date, more

Apex Legends Season 11 is in full swing, but it’s never too soon to look ahead at what’s coming next. Here’s everything we know about when Escape will wrap up, and when Season 12 will begin.

Apex Legends Season 11 has finally arrived and players are enjoying all of the new content that was introduced in the Escape update.

Whether it’s the brand new Legend Ash, tropical Storm Point map, or the lethal CAR SMG, players are putting in the hours to get to grips and master all of the new features.

However, a lot of the community have already shifted their focus to the next seasonal update, and have begun speculating on what Respawn has in the pipeline.

Advertisement

So, let’s check out everything we know about Apex Legends Season 12 and when we can expect it to go live.

Contents

When does Apex Legends Season 12 start?

Apex Legends Escape launched on November 2, 2021, and as always, alongside it came the seasonal Battle Pass. This reward track comes with a countdown timer in days showing how long the season is scheduled to last.

Read More: Viral Apex Legends TikTok shows how to make Charge Rifle silent

According to the Battle Pass, Apex Legends Season 11 will end on February 8, 2022, which aligns with Respawn’s typical three-month gap between content drops.

Keep in mind, Season 12 could arrive a few days before or after this date, but it at least gives us a good indication of when the major update will arrive.

Advertisement

What’s coming in the Apex Legends Season 12 update?

As Season 11 of Apex Legends has just launched, it’s difficult to know what new additions will be arriving in Season 12.

However, over the next three months, dataminers will be hard at work attempting to find any clues or hints, so we’ll be sure to update this article if there’s any news on Season 12.

Don’t forget to follow us @alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news, tips, and guides.