Is there cross progression in Apex Legends with PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC? - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have brought Apex Legends to virtually every platform under the sun, making many wonder if the developers would also add cross-progression to the game.

Apex launched in February of 2019, and players have since poured thousands of hours in the Arena, collecting everything from banners, cosmetics, gun charms, and much more. Since the battle royale is now gracing everything from Steam to the Nintendo Switch, cross-progression saves are something many people are interested in for Apex.

Cross progression lets people connect their accounts across platforms. This gives people the ability to seamlessly access their unlocked content from one console to the next.

The feature has been somewhat applied to Apex Legends, giving community members a taste of how convenient it could actually be in its application.

Does Apex Legends have cross progression?

At the moment, Respawn haven’t found a way to introduce cross-progression into their battle royale. There is a semblance of such a feature between Origin users and the recently released Steam version of Apex Legends.

The devs consider the two online marketplaces individual platforms, but not the same can be said for the PlayStation 4/5 and the Xbox lineup of consoles.

Respawn said that it was “easier (to implement cross-progression) with Steam because it’s at launch,” unlike merging saves between Xbox and PlayStation accounts seeing as “users may have multiple accounts to merge or use,” according to Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier.

This is a glaring omission for one of the most popular battle royales on the market. And it isn’t lost on the developers, either.

When will cross-progression come to Apex Legends?

Respawn have touched the topic on a number of occasions, and it’s becoming more and more promising that, one day, Apex Legends will have cross-progression to make the switch between platforms easier for players.

Back in late November, Respawn Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded to a request for it: “We hear you, and know that people want it. I want it too. We can’t talk about anything that hasn’t been announced though, sorry.”

You can be sure that the Apex Legends developers are going to look at the best way to broadly implement cross-progression across all major platforms, but only time will tell when it’ll actually come.