Is there cross progression in Apex Legends with PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC? - Dexerto

Is there cross progression in Apex Legends with PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC?

Published: 23/Dec/2020 20:09

by Alan Bernal
Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have brought Apex Legends to virtually every platform under the sun, making many wonder if the developers would also add cross-progression to the game.

Apex launched in February of 2019, and players have since poured thousands of hours in the Arena, collecting everything from banners, cosmetics, gun charms, and much more. Since the battle royale is now gracing everything from Steam to the Nintendo Switch, cross-progression saves are something many people are interested in for Apex.

Cross progression lets people connect their accounts across platforms. This gives people the ability to seamlessly access their unlocked content from one console to the next.

The feature has been somewhat applied to Apex Legends, giving community members a taste of how convenient it could actually be in its application.

apex legends nintendo switch cross progression
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players have been asking for cross progression well before it migrated to Steam and Switch.

Does Apex Legends have cross progression?

At the moment, Respawn haven’t found a way to introduce cross-progression into their battle royale. There is a semblance of such a feature between Origin users and the recently released Steam version of Apex Legends.

The devs consider the two online marketplaces individual platforms, but not the same can be said for the PlayStation 4/5 and the Xbox lineup of consoles.

Respawn said that it was “easier (to implement cross-progression) with Steam because it’s at launch,” unlike merging saves between Xbox and PlayStation accounts seeing as “users may have multiple accounts to merge or use,” according to Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier.

This is a glaring omission for one of the most popular battle royales on the market. And it isn’t lost on the developers, either.

apex legends steam
Respawn Entertainment
Cross progression is somewhat available in Apex Legends for Steam and Origin.

When will cross-progression come to Apex Legends?

Respawn have touched the topic on a number of occasions, and it’s becoming more and more promising that, one day, Apex Legends will have cross-progression to make the switch between platforms easier for players.

Back in late November, Respawn Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded to a request for it: “We hear you, and know that people want it. I want it too. We can’t talk about anything that hasn’t been announced though, sorry.”

You can be sure that the Apex Legends developers are going to look at the best way to broadly implement cross-progression across all major platforms, but only time will tell when it’ll actually come.

How to turn off Apex Legends cross play on Xbox

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:56

by Alex Garton
Disabling cross-play for Apex Legends can be a little confusing for Xbox players as it is done outside of the game. Here’s exactly how to disable it and avoid running into any PS4 or PC players online.

Cross-play is a great feature for any online title as it allows friends to play with each other no matter what platform they’re using.

Despite this, it’s still important for console players to be able to disable the feature if they choose. Playing against PC users on FPS games like Apex Legends can be testing, given some of the advantages of the PC platform. A mouse and keyboard make it easier to track a target and maintain more precise aim.

By default, console players will only match with other console players on Apex Legends. You’ll only play against PC players if you have a PC player in your own party. But still, here’s how to turn it off if you want to.

Apex Legends Season 7 launched November 4.

For PlayStation users, it’s as simple as heading into the Apex settings and disabling cross-play. However, the process differs a little if you’re playing on an Xbox One.

Turn off Apex Legends cross-play on Xbox

A post from an EA Community Manager to the Answers HQ forum has detailed exactly how Xbox players can disable cross-play for Apex.

  1. Go to your Xbox settings
  2. Scroll to Account and head to Privacy and Online Safety
  3. Click on Xbox Live Privacy
  4. Click on View Details and Customize
  5. Click on Communications and Multiplayer
  6. Change “You can play with people outside Xbox Live” to block

Following these steps should ensure you will no longer be placed in matches against PS4 or PC users.

It’s worth noting the Community Manager does reiterate that Respawn attempts to keep console players together despite having cross-play: “Console players will normally only play with console folks… however if they add a PC friend to their lobby and queue with that PC player, they’ll go into a match with PC players.”

Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Season 7 of Apex Legends brought the new Olympus map to the game.

Keep in mind that disabling this feature may increase your queue times when searching for a match. So, unless you think there is a problem when you’re matched up against PlayStation players, we’d recommend you keep crossplay enabled.

Hopefully, that’s allowed you to disable Apex’s cross-play feature on Xbox and will ensure your opponents are always on the same platform as you.