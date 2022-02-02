Hammerpoint Rounds return in Apex Legends Season 12 & will work with RE-45 too

The Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up will finally return in Apex Legends Defiance after being removed in Season 9, and this time, it can even be equipped to the RE-45.

Ever since its removal all the way back in Season 9, the community has been calling on Respawn to return the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up to the game.

At first, this seemed unlikely as the devs opted to buff the weapons that use the attachment instead of keeping Hammerpoints in the loot pool.

However, it appears they’ve had a change of heart as the fan-favorite hop-up will be making its return in Season 12, and this time, it’s even available to use on the RE-45.

Advertisement

Hammerpoint Rounds finally return to Apex Legends

As confirmed by the devs in a recent panel ahead of Season 12, Hammerpoint Rounds will be making their return in Defiance and will now be available to use on the RE-45.

This has the potential to make the underused machine pistol incredibly popular in Season 12, especially as a secondary to finish off unshielded targets.

Read More: Caustic hit with major Apex Legends Season 12 nerfs after high elo revival

Of course, the beloved attachment can also be used with the Mozambique and P2020, so don’t be afraid to hold onto one of these guns for slightly longer than usual in Defiance.

🔨 Hammerpoint rounds are back in Season 12, for the RE-45. pic.twitter.com/xLCx9KVvEE — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) February 1, 2022

Although the news that Hammerpoints are returning has got the Apex community excited, it’ll be interesting to see if the positivity lasts throughout the entirety of Defiance.

Advertisement

One of the reasons the hop-up was removed in Season 9 was due to complaints that players were being instantly killed with no shields. This is unlikely to have changed unless the devs have tweaked the hop-up’s power slightly.

Either way, the return of Hammerpoints will certainly give the Mozambique, P2020, and RE-45 a new lease of life and could propel them into the meta, we’ll just have to wait and see.