How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends

Knowing how to link your Origin account to Steam is essential information if you’re looking to move your Apex Legends progress between platforms. Here’s how you can connect your accounts.

Respawn’s Apex Legends is one of the most popular games in the Battle Royale genre, and its player base only continues to grow.

With the game finally being available on Steam, players are wanting to know how to link their Origin accounts so they can safely transfer their progress between platforms. Something that’s especially important if they’ve earned any valuable cosmetics such as hierloom shards that they want to hold onto.

Advertisement

Never fear, though, as you can now make the switch over easily, keeping all of your stats and items.

Contents

How to link Origin account to steam

The process of linking your Steam account to Apex Legends is relatively simple. Follow these steps!

Download the game on Steam. When you launch the game for the first time, you’ll be asked to log in to your Origin account. After you log in, boot up Apex Legends. You’re in! Your progress should be saved, and you should be able to play Apex Legends as you used to over on Origin.

The Steam integration is a godsend to a lot of players. It’s a lot smoother than the old integration with Origin importing players’ Steam friends lists across.

How to unlink your Steam account from Origin

Fortunately, there’s also a way to unlink your account. Let’s say you had a mix-up, and you accidentally linked the wrong Origin account to your Steam account.

Read more: Apex Legends pick rates

There are options are available to fix and unlink them, however, it’s not as easy.

Advertisement

Go to the EA Support site. Choose Apex Legends > Manage My Account > Transfer Between Accounts, then click Select ‘Contact Option‘. Fill out the details and your preferred support options, and EA will reach out to you. Once EA tells you your Origin account is unlinked from Steam, you can then try again with your new Origin account.

These steps don’t just help for Apex Legends, either. Players of all titles on Origin that are now on Steam should be able to link and unlink their accounts in this very fashion.

So, there you have it. Everything you need to know about linking your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends. For more handy tips and tricks, check out more of our Apex guides below:

Apex Legends: All leaked Legends and abilities | Apex Legends ranks explained | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends mobile release hub | Best guns in Apex Legends | Best Legends to use in Apex Legends – tier list Apex Legends FPS guide | How many people play Apex Legends? Player count | How to change reticle colors in Apex Legends | How to see how many Apex packs you’ve opened | What is tap strafing in Apex Legends? | Does Apex Legends have cross-progression?