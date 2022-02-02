How to use Kinetic Feeder hop-up in Apex Legends: For Peacekeeper & Triple Take

The Kinetic Feeder is the new hop-up arriving in Apex Legends Season 12 and it’s going to boost the power of the Peacekeeper and Triple Take.

Apex Legends Season 12 is set to go live on February 8 and it’s bringing a huge amount of new content to the game.

Whether it’s the brand new Legend Mad Maggie, the 9v9 Control LTM, or even the major map changes happening on Olympus, it’s safe to say Respawn is looking to knock it out of the park with Defiance.

However, despite all of these additions, one of the most exciting new features is the Kinetic Feeder hop-up.

Set to boost the power of charge weapons in the Outlands, let’s run through exactly what the new attachment does, where it can be found, and which weapons can make use of it.

Contents

New hop-up confirmed: Kinetic Feeder

How does the Kinetic Feeder work in Apex Legends?

The Kinetic Feeder hop-up automatically reloads the weapon it’s attached to while sliding, allowing players to stay on the move in skirmishes.

Read More: Hammerpoint Rounds return in Apex Legends Season 12

On top of this, it boosts the charge rate of specific guns, significantly reducing their wind-up time.

How to get the Kinetic Feeder hop-up in Apex Legends

Similar to other hop-ups in Apex Legends, the Kinetic Feeder can be found on the ground or by opening Loot Bins across the Outlands.

There’s also a chance Respawn places it into the crafting rotation at some point in Season 12, so keep your eyes peeled.

Which weapons does the Kinetic Feeder work with?

The Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up can be attached to both the Triple Take and Peacekeeper in Apex Legends. While both of these guns were already strong in Season 11, expect them to be incredibly popular in Defiance.

For more information on Apex Season 12, head over to our full patch notes.