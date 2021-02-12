When is Apex Legends mobile coming out? Release date, developer, iOS, Android

Mobile gamers will soon be able to experience Apex Legends on their smartphones after EA announced their plans for the launch of the popular battle royale title on handheld devices.



As modern-day smartphones continue to improve, mobile gaming is becoming more viable and many of the top developers have been focused on creating versions of their game for those on portable devices.

Some games have made the leap to mobile early, with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Call of Duty franchise seeing massive success. Now, Apex Legends is next in store for the same treatment.

Who is developing Apex Legends Mobile?

EA first hinted at some of their plans for the popular battle royale game’s shift to mobile platforms during a company conference call in 2019.

Since then, plans have been put into motion as Tencent has come allegedly onboard as the developer, according to reports from IGN India. Having ported Call of Duty to handheld devices, the Chinese company already has a wealth of experience in the field.

Moreover, Respawn Entertainment is supposedly keeping a close eye on production in a supervisory role.

According to the company, almost 30% of Apex Legends players were entirely new to EA and their games, so releasing the game on more platforms should open them up to an even larger audience who may be interested in some of their other titles.

Apex Legends mobile release date

In October 2019, EA revealed that a mobile version of Apex Legends was targeted for a release in the 2022 fiscal year – which begins in October 2021.This release window has since been adjusted, however.

The mobile port of Apex Legends is now set to release in the third quarter of 2021. This lines up the mobile release anywhere from the beginning of July to the end of September.

It’s a pushback from the original dates of an early 2021 “soft launch,” but at least there’s a release window in sight.

Will Apex Legends be on iPhone and Android?

Although there is no official announcement on the exact mobile release date just yet, it has been confirmed that Apex Legends will be playable on iPhones and Android devices.

“Mobile, in particular, is a category that spans across all of that,” the EA CEO highlighted when discussing plans for the platform. Months later and we now have a clear picture of what devices will be compatible.

You’ll need an A11 Bionic chip in your Apple device to run Apex Legends mobile. This means an iPhone 8 or anything above will be able to play the title just fine. Meanwhile, Android users will need a Snapdragon 625 processor or better.

As Apex Legends is a technical game with a number of huge maps, it’d be a tall order for old mobile devices to run such a demanding game.

Given we’re still months out from the release, these plans could always change as development continues. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest information as Apex Legends Mobile draws near.