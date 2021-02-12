Logo
Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends mobile coming out? Release date, developer, iOS, Android

Published: 12/Feb/2021 1:30 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:35

by Matt Porter

Share

Mobile gamers will soon be able to experience Apex Legends on their smartphones after EA announced their plans for the launch of the popular battle royale title on handheld devices.

As modern-day smartphones continue to improve, mobile gaming is becoming more viable and many of the top developers have been focused on creating versions of their game for those on portable devices.

Some games have made the leap to mobile early, with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Call of Duty franchise seeing massive success. Now, Apex Legends is next in store for the same treatment.

Respawn EntertainmentApex Legends fans will be able to take the game with them according to new reports from EA.

Who is developing Apex Legends Mobile?

EA first hinted at some of their plans for the popular battle royale game’s shift to mobile platforms during a company conference call in 2019.

Since then, plans have been put into motion as Tencent has come allegedly onboard as the developer, according to reports from IGN India. Having ported Call of Duty to handheld devices, the Chinese company already has a wealth of experience in the field.

Moreover, Respawn Entertainment is supposedly keeping a close eye on production in a supervisory role.

According to the company, almost 30% of Apex Legends players were entirely new to EA and their games, so releasing the game on more platforms should open them up to an even larger audience who may be interested in some of their other titles.

Apex Legends mobile release date

Apex Legends gameplay
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is arriving on mobile sooner than you might have expected.

In October 2019, EA revealed that a mobile version of Apex Legends was targeted for a release in the 2022 fiscal yearwhich begins in October 2021.This release window has since been adjusted, however.

The mobile port of Apex Legends is now set to release in the third quarter of 2021. This lines up the mobile release anywhere from the beginning of July to the end of September.

It’s a pushback from the original dates of an early 2021 “soft launch,” but at least there’s a release window in sight.

Will Apex Legends be on iPhone and Android?

Although there is no official announcement on the exact mobile release date just yet, it has been confirmed that Apex Legends will be playable on iPhones and Android devices.

“Mobile, in particular, is a category that spans across all of that,” the EA CEO highlighted when discussing plans for the platform. Months later and we now have a clear picture of what devices will be compatible.

Apex Legends gameplay
Respawn Entertainment
Both Android and iOS users will be able to get their hands on Apex Legends soon enough.

You’ll need an A11 Bionic chip in your Apple device to run Apex Legends mobile. This means an iPhone 8 or anything above will be able to play the title just fine. Meanwhile, Android users will need a Snapdragon 625 processor or better.

As Apex Legends is a technical game with a number of huge maps, it’d be a tall order for old mobile devices to run such a demanding game.

Given we’re still months out from the release, these plans could always change as development continues. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest information as Apex Legends Mobile draws near.

Apex Legends

How to use the Mastiff in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:56 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 16:57

by Connor Bennett
Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 5

The Mastiff is capable of downing enemies in just a few shots, so we’ve got a few tips that could help you cement your Victory on the battlefield.

There are plenty of different weapons that you can use in Apex Legends, but only a few will pretty much guarantee you victory. One of these is the Mastiff.

This powerful shotgun has always been a viable option for those looking to melt their enemies in close-quarter firefights. While the EVA-8 has received a decent buff, the Mastiff is still the game’s best option for those that enjoy the shotgun playstyle.

For more Apex Legends Season 8 tips and tricks check out our guides below:
30-30 Repeater guide | All legend buffs and nerfs | All weapon buffs and nerfs | Fuse guide | What is in the Season 8 battle pass? | Season 8 Patch notes | How to open explosive holds | Spitfire guide | R99 guide | Mastiff guide | When is Apex for Switch out?

Apex Legends Mastiff damage stats

Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is extremely deadly in close-quarter fights.

Shotguns are obviously powerful weapons and the Mastiff ranks just behind the Peacekeeper when it comes to dealing damage. Though, you are more likely to find a Mastiff. 

At close range, while ADS-ing, the Mastiff will rip through players in the early game – whether they use armor or not. Things do become a little bit difficult when enemies have better armor. The full damage breakdown for the Mastiff can be found below.

Damage
Head16 (1.25x) per pellet
128 (16×8) total
Body13 per pellet
104 (13×8) total
Body DPS13-104

Mastiff Shotgun Bolt attachments

The Mastiff may lack the speedy fire rate of the EVA-8, but it makes up for that with its high accuracy. Whenever you ADS, the Mastiff’s bullet spread drastically decreases, which enables you to opt for a more precise approach.

However, this deadly shotgun does have an incredibly slow RPM (60), so you’ll want to utilize the Epic (purple) Shotgun Bolt. While the speed increase may seem low, it greatly enhances the Mastiff’s overall DPS, making it a must for any player looking to snag more kills.

Below you can see the fire rate increase offered from each Shotgun Bolt. 

  • Common: +10%
  • Rare: +15%
  • Epic: +20%

Mastiff optic attachments

Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is a lot more effective when aimed down sights.
  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Always aim down the sights and for the head

Now, when you have a shotgun in any FPS game, the temptation is to go wild and just fire from the hip while at close range. However, the Mastiff is a little different thanks to its spray pattern. 

Whether you want to use something like the 1x Holo or get lucky and find a 1x Digital Threat, aiming down the sights of the Mastiff is a better choice than just firing from the hip. When aiming down the sights, your shots will reduce in spray, increase in accuracy, and deal more damage as a result – especially to the body. 

This might be difficult to do – fighting at close range in Apex does get quite hectic after all, but you’re going to have more success by using the sights than not using them. 

Respawn/EA
The Mastiff has become a must-use weapon in Apex Legends season five.

Find a trusty sidekick

Now, while the Mastiff is powerful, it won’t get the job done all by itself. You will need to pick up a weapon that can hold its own against enemies as well. 

It would be able to rustle up a combination of the Mastiff and something like the R99 or R301, but if you don’t find them, a weapon like the Hemlok will suffice. These rifles can soften up an enemy and allow you to first them off with the shotgun sidekick.

Of course, some players will swear off weapons that they’ve no interest in using – and shotguns have fallen foul of this in the past because they can be a bit unpredictable.

However, it is definitely worth giving the Mastiff another look if you haven’t already as it is a weapon that you can get comfortable with pretty quickly, especially if you’re an up-close and personal type player.

So there you have it, five tips to help you master the Mastiff. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news. 