How does Control work in Apex Legends? 9v9 mode in Season 12

Apex Legends Season 12 is gearing up to introduce a brand new gameplay variation – Control. It’s set to welcome a proper online multiplayer vibe to Respawn Entertainment’s shooter and spice things up.

Battle Royale and Arenas already give players a chance to vary up their gameplay. BR is the traditional large-scale game mode where players fight to be the last team standing, whereas Arenas are games of 3v3 fought on smaller maps over multiple rounds.

Apex Legends doesn’t have a fast, free-flowing game mode in the traditional, classic multiplayer sense. However, this looks all set to change in Apex Legends Season 12 with Control.

What is Apex Legends’ Control game mode?

The Control game mode has been known about since July 2021, and thanks to leaker Shrugtal, we’ve learned that it’s a proper “Deathmatch game mode” that will see players attempt to capture designated zones.

How does Control work in Apex Legends?

Based on the information uncovered in the leak, Control will be a 9v9 deathmatch that will see players have unlimited lives on tight maps. They will have to fight for the control of A, B, and C objectives, similar to Call of Duty’s Domination mode.

Some details are a bit unclear at the moment, but Respawn have confirmed that you can: “Select your loadout and drop in to a 9v9 experience where teams battle to hold control points with infinite respawn.”

The loadout system sounds like it’s more along the lines of Arenas mode, but “drop in to” leaves a question mark as to the nature of spawning. Dropping into the map BR-style would likely not work, so we expect traditional spawns dotted around the map.

Apex Legends Control trailer

A complete trailer that will show off the game mode and how it will work is expected to drop very soon, especially with Season 12 going live on February 12, 2022.

We will update this once Respawn Entertainment unleashes the hot, new trailer.

Is Control a permanent game mode?

At this moment in time, it doesn’t appear like Control is here to stay forever.

Even though the conception of the idea dates back almost a year and this will be a fun, new variation for players, Respawn have said: “For the first 3 weeks of Defiance, see whether you can handle the madness in the new Control mode.”

We can only think that Respawn want to gauge the interest in Control, see how much it’s missed once it leaves the game again, and we will surely see it return later down the line.

