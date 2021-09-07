What is tap strafing in Apex Legends?

Tap strafing has become a staple and strong technique among Apex Legends players, but following patch 10.1, it will no longer be possible to perform the movement trick in-game.

Apex Legends is praised by its community for having some of the best movement mechanics in the battle royale genre.

Whether you’re sliding down a hill, bunny-hoping, or even just sprinting to your location, Respawn has created an incredibly smooth and satisfying set of animations.

However, as with a lot of competitive titles, players will always take the mechanics of the game one step further and use unintended techniques to their advantage.

Well, that’s exactly what occurred with tap strafing, and Respawn has finally decided to remove it from the game, leading to a lot of backlash from the community. But what is tap-strafing, and how does it work in-game?

How does tap-strafing work in Apex Legends?

The tap strafe technique in Apex Legends allows you to make sharper movements and harder turns than normal side-jumps. It uses a combination of air-strafing and bunny hopping.

The premise behind the technique is simple. Each time the move forward key is pressed and released, it slightly changes the direction of your momentum. Doing it multiple times in quick succession can result in a full 180-degree turn, which is incredibly useful in fights.

However, on August 31 Respawn announced that the mechanic was going to be removed from the game in the 10.1 update due to the lack of counterplay and the fact that it’s exacerbated by movement abilities.

This news was not well-recieved by the majority of the community, with numerous pro-players slamming the devs over their decision.

How to tap strafe in Apex Legends

At this point in time, Respawn hasn’t revealed the release date of the 10.1 update but we do know it’s coming very soon. However, for the time being, tap strafing is still possible in Apex Legends.

So, if you’re wondering how to perform the trick while you still have time, check out these simple steps below:

Perform a slide jump by pressing shift, control, and space at the right time and hold one of your strafe keys depending on which direction you want to go. A will go left, and D will go right. At the peak of the jump, flick the mouse wheel scroll up or down while holding the strafe key without moving the mouse. If you do it right, you’ll notice a diagonal pull in the direction you’re facing. Once you’ve got that part down pat, move the mouse in the direction of the pull while spamming the mouse scroll and holding the strafe button, and you’ll have successfully performed the tap strafe.

Unfortunately, you won’t have long to use this technique so make the most of it while it’s still in the game.

So, there you have it, that’s what tap strafing is in Apex Legends and exactly how to do it while you still have time!

