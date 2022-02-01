Apex Legends Season 12 Care Package & Replicator weapons: Volt, Flatline, more

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed big changes are coming to the Apex Legends loot pool for Season 12, with weapons rotating in and out of the Care Package and Replicator.

Those who find themselves crafting using a Replicator will be aware that the loot included in there is not possible to find on the ground.

Well, in Season 12 the dev team has confirmed that two guns will be found exclusively in there for the entire season, as seen in a report from PC Gamer.

Not only that but Care Package weapons have been reshuffled.

Two Apex Legends weapons enter Replicator

The following weapons will be the first to enter the Replicator in Season 12, and they’re very popular among players:

Flatline

Longbow

These will be available to craft in the Replicator machines all season long and will not be available as floor loot, during that time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who use this combination regularly because it’s going to take up more of your time to make that happen moving forward.

Apex Legends Season 12 Care Package weapons

Care Packages drop incredibly rare and powerful red weapons. In Season 12, the list of weapons included:

Volt SMG

Kraber Sniper

G7 Scout

Spitfire

Most notably, the Alternator has been added back to floor loot.

So – that’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends weapons list for the Replicator and Care Packages in Season 12.

The game’s S12 update lands on February 8, 2022.