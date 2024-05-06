Demon Slayer Season 4: 5 things you should know before the Hashira Training Arc

Millions of fans will be tuning in to watch the Demon Slayer Season 4 premiere soon. Here are five things to keep in mind before checking out the new season.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is undoubtedly among the best upcoming anime of 2024. This time the popular anime will adapt the Hashira Training Arc of the Demon Slayer manga. Before Season 4, there was a compilation film for the arc, titled Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training in February 2024, that included the first episode.

Comfortably one of the best anime on Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer has only gotten bigger and bigger with each season. For its straightforward yet gripping storyline and lovable characters, it makes for a great anime for beginners, attracting them to the medium.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is highly anticipated for a number of reasons. Not only will it feature more jaw-dropping animation by ufotable, but it will also help set up the climactic fight against Muzan. Before the new episodes air, these are a few pieces of information worth keeping in mind.

5. Every Hashira’s Breathing Style will be revealed in Demon Slayer Season 4

Crunchyroll

One of the most anticipated parts of Demon Slayer Season 4 is the introduction of the Hashiras’ Breathing Styles. In this season, every living Hashira (bar the Water Hashira) will train the entire Demon Slayer Corps to make them better prepared to fight Muzan’s demons, possibly instigating their Demon Slayer marks to appear.

Viewers were previously introduced to the Hashira and even get to see some in action. Except for Gyomei, every other Hashira has had at least one fight scene. The new season will demonstrate the specialty of every Hashira’s Breathing Style.

4. This is the only arc where Tanjiro doesn’t fight any demon

Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer wouldn’t be Demon Slayer if Tanjiro wasn’t slaying demons, right? Well, not completely. The Hashira Training Arc entirely focuses on the training of our heroes. The aim of this arc is to make the main characters stronger.

In the whole season, viewers will find Tanjiro and his friends going through grueling training with various Hashira. Since the whole training process takes place in individual Hashira’s properties, there are no demons to be found nearby. So, Tanjiro will only have to focus on his training for the time being.

3. Giyu’s past will be revealed in Demon Slayer Season 4

Crunchyroll

Giyu Tomioka has always been one of the most intriguing characters in Demon Slayer. He’s also the first Hashira and Demon Slayer that Tanjiro and Nezuko encountered. As the Water Hashira, Giyu is undoubtedly one of the strongest Demon Slayers. But due to his introverted personality and past trauma, he keeps away from his fellow Hashira.

In To The Hashira Training, Giyu is the only Hashira who refuses to train the other demon slayers. Though it seems awful on his part and enrages his colleagues, he remains unmoved. The reason behind his refusal and his traumatic past will be revealed in Demon Slayer Season 4, finally answering the long-asked question by fans.

2. Demon Slayer Season 4 will be the shortest season (so far)

ufotable

Demon Slayer Season 4 has been listed with eight episodes, making it one of the shortest seasons of the whole show. The anime started with 26 episodes in the first season, followed by the Mugen Train movie. The movie was later remade into seven episodes of the TV anime, however, they’re counted together with Season 2.

Both Season 2, the Entertainment District Arc, and Demon Slayer Season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc, had 11 episodes each. This makes Season 4 the shortest season so far. That makes sense since the Hashira Training Arc lasts only nine chapters in the manga.

1. The Hashira Training Arc is the second last arc of the manga

ufotable

What makes the Hashira Training Arc, and subsequently Demon Slayer Season 4, so important is its placement in the story. It is the second last arc of the series, followed by the climactic Final Battle Arc. The final Demon Slayer arc is then broken into two sub-arcs: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

The training Tanjiro and his friends will receive in the fourth season will directly contribute to the final battle of the demon slayers against Muzan Kibutsuji. Though this preparatory arc won’t feature any thrilling fights against Upper Moons, it will contain plenty of growth for the main characters.

Another reason why Demon Slayer Season 4 is a must-watch anime from the Spring 2024 lineup. If you want to know more about the franchise, you can find out how old Nezuko is or the explanation of Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings or who wrote Demon Slayer.