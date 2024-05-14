Demon Slayer Season 4 already has fans split on one character

Demon Slayer Season 4 just made its debut and fans are already having mixed reactions over a major character, with some claiming to have their viewing experience “ruined”, while others are defending the them.

Demon Slayer is known for its loveable characters. However, the franchise has a few controversial heroes, too. One with such debatable popularity is Zenitsu, who has managed to both endear and enrage the fandom at the same time.

The first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 featured the events after Season 3 and the reunion of the Kamado siblings with Zenitsu and Inosuke. While most of the reuniting scenes were funny and wholesome, Zenitsu meeting with Nezuko upset a lot of fans.

Article continues after ad

Zenitsu was like his usual self in the first episode, very loud and expressive. When he met Nezuko for the first time after the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc, he got very excited and began screaming.

Article continues after ad

Nezuko finally regained her ability to speak after becoming the first demon to withstand the sun. When Zenitsu heard her speak for the first time, he caught her hands and asked her if they could finally get married.

Koyoharu Gotouge/ufotable

While some fans found the scene in-character with Zenitsu’s usual antics and part of his charm, some were irritated with it. Many even claimed that Zenitsu “ruined” their experience of watching the highly anticipated anime.

Article continues after ad

“Really annoying. I don’t know why they exaggerate so much with him,” commented a user on X after watching the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4.

Another user had a similar opinion and shared, “I couldn’t agree more. I was totally enjoying the episode till he showed up and ruined my mood. I’ve made a formal decision to fast forward every scene he is in unless it’s an actual fight scene.”

While a lot of fans are evidently upset over Zenitsu’s presence in the new season, many are defending the character as well.

Article continues after ad

Explaining Zenitsu’s behavior in the debut episode of Season 4, a viewer commented, “Do y’all not understand Zenitsu was a social outcast and only interacted with his master for most of his life?”

Article continues after ad

“The last arc will make you change your perspective of him,” is what another fan has to say about the controversial character.

This is not the first time Zenitsu has enraged Demon Slayer fans. In the past, he’s received a lot of backlash for his exaggerated reactions, loud voice, and his over-friendly attitude towards women.

However, despite all this, he’s continued to be one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayers. In the first Demon Slayer popularity poll, he won the second spot, only behind Tanjio. In the second poll, he even overtook the protagonist to become the most popular character in Demon Slayer manga.

Article continues after ad

The first Demon Slayer Season 4 episode is streaming on Crunchyroll. The fourth season of the anime is adapting the Hashira Training Arc of the manga. You can learn more about the characters with our articles on every living Hashira and their powers and Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings.