The Demon Slayer Corps has several talented swordsmen, but who among them is the strongest?

Demon Slayer is set in a world where man-eating demons hide in the shadows and attack in the dead of night. These demons are immensely powerful, possessing regenerative abilities, and some can even use Blood Demon Art.

Ordinary humans will never stand a chance against them, but it’s different for Demon Slayers. These swordsmen work under the Demon Slayer Corps, a non-government organization that has been running for over a thousand years with the sole purpose of eradicating all demons.

To achieve their goal, the swordsmen train relentlessly and master the art of breathing techniques that enhance their physical strength. As such, they can fight against those demons. Find out who the strongest Demon Slayer is in the anime show. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Who is the strongest Demon Slayer in the Taisho era?

Among the several demon slayers in the Corps, the Hashira is the highest rank given only to those who have contributed significantly to the cause. Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira, making him the most powerful demon slayer in the present era of the series. Since he is blind, he has sharp senses and excellent reflexes.

He uses Stone Breathing, which has a total of five forms. Instead of using a standard Katana, Gyomei’s weapon is a chained flail and axe made with an incredibly high-class iron that has absorbed tremendous sunlight. The quality of the metal is considered even better than in the Sengoku Period, the golden era of demon slayers.

During his battle against Kokushibo (Upper Rank One), Gyomei awakened his Demon Slayer Mark. It takes the form of cracked earth fissure-like patterns on both of his forearms. After activating the mark, he significantly improved his physical abilities, such as his strength, speed, and stamina, allowing him to fight Kokushibo for an extended period of time.

Who is the strongest Demon Slayer in history?

The current generation of demon slayers may be strong, but none of them come even close to Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the man who literally traumatized Muzan Kibutsuji. He was a swordsman during the Sengoku Period and created the Sun Breathing Techniques.

All the other breathing techniques that came after are simply extensions of the original. He also introduced the Demon Slayer Mark, giving humans an advantage against demons for the first time in history. Yoriichi fought Muzan and nearly killed him. However, the latter split himself into thousands of flesh pieces and escaped.

Nonetheless, the scars Yoriichi gave him are still burning to this day. Those are also Muzan’s weak points, which Tanjiro took advantage of during the final battle. Muzan claimed that although people call him a monster, the real monster is actually Yoriichi. Yoriichi died of old age while standing in front of Kokushibo, his twin brother, who had turned into a demon.

Demon Slayer Season 4 will premiere this Spring, featuring the Hashira Training Arc.