Nezuko is a beloved character who charms fans in both her child and teenage forms. As a demon, there is some confusion among fans about how old Nezuko is in Demon Slayer, though.

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main characters in Demon Slayer and is the deuteragonist of the series. Nezuko is transformed into a demon when Muzan attacks the Kamado family in the first episode of the show — the best anime don’t waste any time getting into the action!

Despite becoming a demon, Nezuko is unique in the sense that she gets her energy from sleeping instead of ingesting human flesh like other demons. Turning her back to human is the main purpose of her brother.

Article continues after ad

Nezuko’s status as a demon sometimes make it difficult to tell her real age, especially depending on when each season of Demon Slayer takes place. Find out exactly how old Nezuko is in Demon Slayer to clear all confusion. Warning: the following section contains spoilers from the manga.

Article continues after ad

How old is Nezuko in Demon Slayer?

Canonically, Nezuko is 14 years old in Demon Slayer. However, since she doesn’t age after being turned into a demon, she’s physically still 12 years old.

Crunchyroll

She often turns into a child, especially when she has to get in the box for Tanjiro to carry, but that’s solely due to her demon powers.

Article continues after ad

When Muzan Kibutsuji attacked the Kamado family on that fateful day, Nezuko was 12 years old. She is the second oldest of the Kamado siblings, only a year younger than her brother, Tanjiro. Turning into a demon has prevented her from aging, keeping her biologically 12 until her status changes later in the series.

After turning into a demon and finally recognizing her brother, Nezuko spent two years sleeping while Tanjiro trained to become a demon slayer under Urokodaki. This means during the present timeline of the anime, she is technically 14 years old, even though her body remains unchanged.

Article continues after ad

Nezuko finally begins to age once she returns to being a human again during the Infinity Castle Arc. After she becomes the first demon to withstand the sunlight, she takes a medicine made by Tamayo that will change her back to human. In lieu of the final battle, Nezuko lives her life as a normal human and eventually lives a long life.

Article continues after ad

Nezuko and the rest of the characters will return in Demon Slayer Season 4: The Hashira Training Arc. The fourth season will premiere in Spring 2024.

Until the season drops, check out the best upcoming anime in 2024 and the best anime to watch if you like Demon Slayer. If you’re a Demon Slayer fan, you may also want to know who is the strongest demon slayer, if the Demon Slayer manga is finished or how many arcs are in Demon Slayer.