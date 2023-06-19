Demon Slayer Season 3 finale explained

The latest season of Demon Slayer has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. The series finally ends its “Swordsmith Village Arc” on a happy note. Here’s what happens in Demon Slayer Season 3 finale.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is a recent franchise addition and quickly garnered public attention after the massive success of its prequel seasons and movie. The Swordsmith Village Arc features the fight against two Upper Ranks in the isolated village of swordsmiths.

Instead of Zenitsu and Inosuke, Season 3 features Genya Shinazugawa, Muichiro Tokito, and Mitsuri Kanroji as Tanjiro’s allies. After a long time, Demon Slayer features a “happy” ending where the heroes win against the demons without any tragedy.

Not to mention all the backstories were the highlight of the season. The finale was rumoured to be 70 minutes long, but it turned out to be a little over 50 minutes, which still gives the animators enough time to properly cover the manga and add some flashbacks. Delve deeper to find out more about the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale.

A brief summary of Demon Slayer Season 3 finale

The finale reveals the final form of Upper Moon Four, “Urami.” It is the manifestation of resentment and is capable of using the Blood Demon Art of all clones. As Tanjiro finds himself at a disadvantage, Genya and Nezuko come to his rescue.

Tanjiro and Nezuko fall off the cliff with Urami and try to finish him. However, things take a turn for the worse when dawn breaks, and Nezuko is almost burned into ash. While Tanjiro tries to protect her from sunlight, ignoring the demon that is going after the swordsmith, Nezuko pushes him away.

Realizing his duty is to slay the demon and protect the people, Tanjiro runs after Urami and gains a new ability before severing his head. In the meantime, he sees Nezuko standing under the sun without her bamboo muzzle. Not only that, but she is also able to speak incoherently.

Meanwhile, Mitsuri, who is barely able to hold her own against Zohakuten, finally relaxes when he is destroyed along with the main body. All the demon slayers and Nezuko reunite happily after successfully defeating two Upper Ranks – a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in over a hundred years.

On the other hand, Demon Slayer Season 3 finale also features Muzan’s backstory of his life as a human and how he became a demon. After realizing Nezuko’s ability, he decides to target her and conquer the sun.

Nezuko is the first demon in a millennium to walk freely under the sun, which Muzan find intriguing. The episode briefly features Tamayo and Yushiro after revealing Nezuko’s unexpected ability. The episode ends with a warm farewell given by the swordsmiths as Tanjiro leaves the village.

How did Tanjiro defeat Upper Moon Four Hantengu?

Tanjiro may have had help from others, but defeating an Upper Rank was no easy task. After Upper Moon takes his final form, Tanjiro almost lets him slip away. However, when Nezuko pushes him hard, he charges ahead and beheads Urami. Still, that’s not enough to kill Hantengu.

In a moment of desperation, Tanjiro gains X-ray vision and sees the real body hiding inside Urami’s heart. He slashes Urami’s torso and beheads Hantengu, saving everyone in the process. The ability that helped Tanjiro achieve such a feat is thanks to his Demon Slayer Mark, which gives him access to the “Transparent World.”

Those with a Demon Slayer can perceive the bodies of others as if their skin is transparent. This enables them to track the flow of blood, breathing, muscular contractions and joint movements of the target they are looking at.

This allows them to easily predict their target’s movements and evade their attacks. Tanjiro is able to access the Transparent World for a brief second, but that’s enough for him to locate Hantengu and kill him.

Why didn’t Mitsuri kill Zohakuten?

Despite awakening her mark, Mitsuri doesn’t behead Zohakuten and continues to hold him off until Tanjiro destroys the main body. Fighting against the Upper Moon Four’s most powerful for a prolonged time takes a serious toll on her body.

However, Mitsuri’s job is not to kill the Upper Rank but to buy enough time for Tanjiro and the others so they can defeat the main body. Killing Zohakuten wouldn’t benefit her in any way, and there’s a chance he will multiply.

Therefore, being the strongest among the demon slayers present there, Mitsuri decides to hold Zohakuten off for as long as possible. This gave enough time to Tanjiro as he was able to behead the main body with everyone’s help.

How did Nezuko survive the sunlight?

Perhaps the most confusing part in Demon Slayer Season 3 finale is Nezuko’s ability to stand under the sun. At first, it may look like she’s become human, but Nezuko is still a demon. She just has an ability that no other demon in history is able to possess.

There are several factors that contribute to this. First, Nezuko is not a “true” demon since she’s never consumed a drop of human blood. Additionally, Tamayo has been relentlessly looking for a way to cure demons. She has a portion of Nezuko’s blood that always changes its composition, which is surprising even to her.

Being able to walk under the sun is only the first step in her transition. From here on out, she will gradually transition into her human self without having a single trace of her demon side. However, this will all happen by the end of the series.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

