Is the Demon Slayer manga finished?

As the Demon Slayer anime heads into Season 4, you might be tempted to read the manga to find out what happens. Could you find out the ending from reading the Demon Slayer manga, though?

Demon Slayer Season 4 promises one of the most intense stories for Tanjiro yet, as he gets into the Hashira Training Arc. A harsh ordeal, becoming a Hashira requires an enormous amount of strength and discipline, pushing Tanjiro to the edge.

Long one of the best anime on Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer has become absolutely massive. The franchise has spawned the highest-grossing anime movie ever in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and fans are patiently waiting for what comes next.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve only watched the anime, you might be tempted to give the manga from Koyoharu Gotouge a try. But if you did, how far ahead could you go?

Has the Demon Slayer manga ended?

Yes, the Demon Slayer manga is over. Demon Slayer finished on Chapter 205 on May 18, 2020. The last volume of the manga, collecting chapters 197-205, was published on December 4, 2020 in Japan, and August 3, 2021 in English.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer ran from February 2016 to then, so readers were able to enjoy four years of the story. So far, the anime has covered 127 chapters, with the Hashira Training Arc kicking off in Chapter 128.

How many chapters of Demon Slayer manga are there?

Demon Slayer has 205 chapters, split across 23 volumes. If you’re a new reader, this means you can pick up the whole thing in a boxset, allowing you to conveniently push through the whole, epic saga.

Article continues after ad

It also means you can find out everything that happens before people who just watch the show. But if you don’t want to be spoiled, then steer clear until everything has been animated! Our lists of the best anime like Demon Slayer and best Isekai anime will draw your attention until the conclusion comes to screens.