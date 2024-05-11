Is Demon Slayer Season 4 streaming? How to watch the anime show

The highly-anticipated Demon Slayer Season 4 is about to make its anime debut — so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year. The previous season features the Demon Slayers fighting with two Upper Moons, and despite all odds, they won against those powerful monsters.

Mitsuri and Muichiro, awakening their Demon Slayer Marks, made significant contributions to the battle. Meanwhile, Tanjiro had already awakened his a while back. The upcoming season will feature Tanjiro and others undergoing vigorous training to develop their skills as part of the Hashira Training Arc.

The arc has only nine chapters in the manga, which isn’t enough to create an entire season. Hence, it will include a few scenes from the light novel to make up for the lack of material.

Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 1 will start streaming on Crunchyroll on May 12, 2024 at 11:45am PST/02:45pm EST.

The first episode is a special one-hour premiere to kick off the season. New episodes will be broadcast every Sunday on Japanese networks at 11:15 JST, and arrive on Crunchyroll at the aforementioned time weekly.

Crunchyroll will have an English dub at a later date, we’ll keep you updated on when that will be available.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available on Crunchyroll on the same day it premieres.

Ufotable

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Apart from Crunchyroll, the upcoming season will also be available on Netflix and Hulu in selected territories.

Here’s a look at the Demon Slayer Season 4 trailer:

