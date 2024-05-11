TV & MoviesAnime

Is Demon Slayer Season 4 streaming? How to watch the anime show

Tulisha srivastava
Demon Slayer Hashira Sanemi and Obanai powersUfotable

The highly-anticipated Demon Slayer Season 4 is about to make its anime debut — so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year. The previous season features the Demon Slayers fighting with two Upper Moons, and despite all odds, they won against those powerful monsters.

Mitsuri and Muichiro, awakening their Demon Slayer Marks, made significant contributions to the battle. Meanwhile, Tanjiro had already awakened his a while back. The upcoming season will feature Tanjiro and others undergoing vigorous training to develop their skills as part of the Hashira Training Arc.

The arc has only nine chapters in the manga, which isn’t enough to create an entire season. Hence, it will include a few scenes from the light novel to make up for the lack of material.

Demon Slayer Season 4 release date and time

Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 1 will start streaming on Crunchyroll on May 12, 2024 at 11:45am PST/02:45pm EST.

The first episode is a special one-hour premiere to kick off the season. New episodes will be broadcast every Sunday on Japanese networks at 11:15 JST, and arrive on Crunchyroll at the aforementioned time weekly.

Crunchyroll will have an English dub at a later date, we’ll keep you updated on when that will be available.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available on Crunchyroll on the same day it premieres.

Demon Slayer Gyomei Hashira powerUfotable

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Apart from Crunchyroll, the upcoming season will also be available on Netflix and Hulu in selected territories.

Here’s a look at the Demon Slayer Season 4 trailer:

For more from Demon Slayer, check out our list of things you should know before watching Season 4. We also have a guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order, and can tell you whether you should watch To The Hashira Training first.

Related Topics

Demon Slayer

About The Author

Tulisha srivastava

Tulisha is an anime writer at Dexerto. In the past, she has worked for Comic Book Resources. She is most knowledgeable about Shonen series, particularly One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. You can contact her at tulisha.srivastava@dexerto.com

keep reading
Demon Slayer Gyomei Hashira power
Anime
Demon Slayer: Every living Hashira and their powers
Tulisha srivastava
Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training
Anime
Demon Slayer Season 4: Should you watch To The Hashira Training first?
Tulisha srivastava
Gyomei, Sanemi, and Obanai in Demon Slayer Season 4
Anime
When is the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 out? Full release schedule
Anamika Das
Demon Slayer Season 4
Anime
Demon Slayer Season 4: 5 things you should know before the Hashira Training Arc
Anamika Das
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech