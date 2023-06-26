Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc explained

Demon Slayer Season 4 has officially been confirmed, and it will cover the Hashira Training Arc from the manga. Here’s what you need to know about it.

The latest season of Demon Slayer may have ended, but the story is far from over. Ufotable has confirmed Season 4 and a teaser featuring all the Hashira. The upcoming season will cover the fan-favorite Hashira Training Arc.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is currently in production and was announced before the finale of Season 3. Demon Slayer is currently the most popular franchise of the studio. Therefore, it won’t be long before fans get to watch the story’s continuation.

Article continues after ad

Although there is no official release date, the fourth season will mostly air in 2024. The Hashira Training Arc is the last part of the story before the Final Arc begins, which goes to show how important it is.

The main plot of the Hashira Training Arc in Demon Slayer

Crunchyroll

After Muichiro and Mitsuri manifest their Demon Slayer Marks during their fight against the Upper Moons, the Ubuyashiki Family and the Corps finally find a sliver of hope. After being at a disadvantage for so long, the demon slayers have a chance of overpowering those terrifying Upper Moons if they manifest their marks.

Article continues after ad

However, the criteria to manifest this power is by no means an easy task. This is why the entire Demon Slayer Corps begins to train relentlessly under the guidance of the Hashira, thus commencing the Hashira Training Arc. The Hashiras are responsible for training their juniors as well as themselves.

The Hashira don’t personally train anyone except for their successor Tsuguko. However, since the circumstances have changed, anyone ranked less than a Hashira must train under them. The training is divided into three parts. The first part is the hellish physical training under Tengen Uzui. Although the Sound Hashira retired after the “Entertainment District Arc,” he is still related to the Demon Slayer Corps.

Article continues after ad

The second part is flexibility training from Mitsuri and high-speed training from Tokito. Then, the last and the most difficult part is swordsmanship with Obanai, infinite strikes with Sanemi, and strength training with Gyomei.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the other hand, this training is also beneficial for the Hashira since they will spar against Corps members one after another, thereby enhancing their physical strength. The Hashira will also strive to create circumstances that can trigger the manifestation of their Demon Slayer Marks. Whereas, Mitsuri, Tokito, and Tanjiro, who already have marks, will train to maintain their “Mark Condition.”

Article continues after ad

The two Hashira who don’t take part in the training

Crunchyroll

All Hashira, even the one who retired, were expected to train the demon slayers relentlessly to prepare them for the impending battle. However, Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka didn’t take part. It makes sense for Shinobu, who has a weak body and cannot decapitate a demon. She only relies on the poison she personally creates.

Therefore, she won’t be able to help others in physical or swordsmanship training. Furthermore, during the Hashira Training Arc, Shinobu was preparing poison for the Final Battle. On the other hand, Giyu wasn’t a part of the training initially but joined later, thanks to Tanjiro’s relentless pursuit.

Article continues after ad

Since they both trained under Urokodaki, Tanjiro wanted Giyu to teach him personally, but the latter denied it. The Hashira Training Arc will feature Giyu’s backstory and his friendship with Sabito. Although Giyu won’t give lessons to anyone, he will personally train with Sanemi.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

Gorosei shadows in One Piece | Demon Slayer Season 3 finale | One Piece Reverie flashback | One Piece Void Century | Naruto Will of Fire | Naruto Wood Jutsu | Demon Slayer Mark characters | One Piece Mera Mera no Mi | One Piece God’s Knights Commander | One Piece Kozuki Momonosuke | Demon Slayer Hantengu Forms | One Piece Roger’s legacy | Naruto Uchiha Clan stone tablet | One Piece live-action trailer