It’s no secret Demon Slayer is one of the most prolific shonen manga and anime in recent years, with a huge fan following of both old, dedicated fans and new ones who are only just starting to get into the series. Naturally, new fans must be wondering how many Demon Slayer arcs there are before they dedicate themselves to the series.

The anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer debuted in 2019. The first season was widely acclaimed, resulting in a record-breaking sequel movie and two successful seasons after that. The anime is due its fourth season which will be released in May 2024.

Every season and movie of Demon Slayer adapts separate arcs. While the first season is listed to have adapted one single arc, it technically contains six arcs under the umbrella of the Unwavering Resolve Arc. In the following section, let’s discuss exactly how many arcs there are in Demon Slayer.

How many arcs are in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer has a total of six arcs from beginning to end. However, as mentioned above, there are six smaller arcs within the first arc. There are also two smaller arcs within the final arc of the series, the Final Battle Arc.

The first arc of Demon Slayer shows the origin of Tanjiro’s story and his drive to kill Muzan and turn his sister Nezuko back to human. In this same arc, he meets his companions and the other main characters of the series, Zenitsu and Inosuke. The Unwavering Resolve Arc also expands the world of Demon Slayers and introduces the nine Hashira.

The next arc, the Mugen Train Arc, was adapted into a movie and focused on the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. In the following arc, the Entertainment District Arc, has Tanjiro and his companions helping the Sound Hashira in infiltrating Yoshiwara.

The fourth Demon Slayer arc is the Swordsmith Village Arc, which features not one but two Hashira as main characters. In this arc, Tanjiro visits the hidden Swordsmith Village and meets the Mist Hashira Muichiro and the Love Hashira Mitsuru.

Demon Slayer season 4 will adapt the fifth arc of the series: the Hashira Training Arc. We’ll see Tanjiro and his fellow demon slayers going through grueling training under the Hashira.

The sixth and final arc of the series is the Final Battle Arc. This is broken into two smaller arcs: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc. As the name suggests, it’s the conclusion of the story and is deemed as one of the best arcs of all.

