How to watch Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie

Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie has finally hit theatres globally – so here’s how and where you can watch it.

The highly-anticipated return Demon Slayer, adapting the Hashira Training arc, is still a few months away. However, fans can enjoy a new movie while waiting for Demon Slayer Season 4. The anime movie hit Japanese theatres in February 2024, before getting a global release.

The Hashira Training arc is the last part of the story before the Final arc begins, which goes to show how important it is. The Final Battle arc is divided into two parts: the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc.

All the Hashira are included in this arc, and we will see some emotional backstories as well as incredibly hilarious scenes. Hence, it’s no wonder that it’s one of the most popular arcs among fans. Here’s how to watch the Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie.

Is the Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training movie streaming online?

It hasn’t been confirmed if the new Demon Slayer movie will stream on any platform yet.

The movie doesn’t fully adapt the Hashira Training arc of the manga, so fans can still enjoy the upcoming episodes to the fullest. However, the movie has is now available on the big screen worldwide. You can check the availability in your nearest theatres.

Crunchyroll

The movie hit Japanese theatres on February 2, 2024. It also had a grand premiere in the USA on February 10, 2024. The movie released in more than 140 countries from February 2 to March 7, including India, UK, Hong Kong, USA, France, and more.

Apart from that, a special premiere was be held in Paris (February 24), London (February 25), and Hong Kong (February 25). While the movie will be available in all countries by February 28, only Malaysia will have a delayed release on March 7.

