Demon Slayer: Is Tanjiro strong enough to be a Hashira?

In the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira is a group of the strongest and most reputable swordsmen who have defeated members of the Twelve Kizuki. Yet, for some reason, Tanjiro Kamado, the series’ protagonist, never becomes a Hashira.

Demon Slayer’s protagonist Tanjiro Kamado starts out as an ordinary boy but has his entire life turned around after his family massacre. To make matters worse, his only surviving family, Nezuko, is turned into a demon.

To ensure she never hurts a human and to find a cure for his sister, Tanjiro embarks on a journey with Nezuko. After two years of hellish training, he became a demon slayer, only to find his life more difficult from there on.

Throughout the series, Tanjiro has always shown potential beyond an ordinary swordsman. His growth is phenomenal, and being the only user of the Sun Breathing Style of the current era speaks volumes about his talents. However, Tanjiro always seems to pale in comparison in front of an Hashira.

How strong is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro throughout his journey as he transforms from an ordinary charcoal seller to one of the strongest swordsmen in the corps. Tanjiro is adept in two Breathing Styles, which he constantly switches to fight against powerful demons.

Furthermore, because of his Demon Slayer Mark, Tanjiro has the potential to access all its benefits, though he takes a lot of time before realizing how to use it. In the “Infinity Train Arc,” Tanjiro defeats a Lower One with Inosuke’s help. And he severs Upper Six’s head with Uzui’s help.

Even in Season 3, he fights against Hantengu’s clones and kills the main body. After that, Tanjiro gains even more strength during the Hashira Training. In the “Infinity Castle Arc,” he fights alongside Giyu to defeat Akaza. Even in the final battle against Muzan, Tanjiro’s contributions were significant.

Does Tanjiro have the skills to become a Hashira?

Crunchyroll

Although Tanjiro remains at the fourth bottom of the hierarchy in the Demon Slayer Corps, he has always been strong enough to become a Hashira. Just the fact that Tanjiro has a fully developed permanent Demon Slayer Mark is a testament to his skills.

However, Tanjiro always believes himself to be mediocre, and he couldn’t learn the Hinokami Kagura properly from his father. Tanjiro is only able to use the “Bright Red Nichirin Sword” and access the “Transparent World” in the Final Act.

Both abilities are crucial to becoming strong, and Tanjiro awakens it thanks to all his training and difficult battles. Furthermore, he can also use the “Selfless State,” where his enemies won’t be able to detect his presence. By shutting off all his feelings, Tanjiro’s presence is akin to a plant, which makes it difficult for his opponents to attack.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

