Demon Slayer wormed its way into our hearts from the second Tanjiro swore to cure his possessed sister in the first episode. Now that we’re several seasons in, how should you watch the anime properly?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is about to pit Tanjiro against his greatest adversary yet: becoming a Hashira. The Hashira Training Arc will have him become an elite member of the Demon Slayer Corps, provided he can survive the trials.

Of course, we’ve every faith he will. Tanjiro has proven himself to be one of the great modern protagonists, a central reason why Demon Slayer has become one of the best anime currently going.

But if you’re considering venturing out and tackling demons yourself, we can provide some guidance. We go through the entire Demon Slayer franchise so far, so you can have the perfect viewing experience.

How to watch Demon Slayer in order

Demon Slayer Season 1

Demon Slayer Season 2, Episode 1

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train / Demon Slayer Season 2, Episodes 2 to 7

Demon Slayer Season 2, Episodes 8 to 18

Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 1 (Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc)

The first season of Demon Slayer introduces Tanjiro and the Taishō era setting, as well as the powerful Muzan Kibutsuji, who becomes the main villain. It opens with Tanjiro’s family being killed by a demon, leaving his sister Nezuko possessed, spurring his decision to become a slayer.

You get to see the mythology, the Demon Slayer Corps, and some great fight sequences as Tanjiro takes on the Lower Ranks of the Twelve Kizuki. A top-tier first season.

Demon Slayer Season 2, Episode 1

Crunchyroll

Though Demon Slayer Season 2 arrived after Mugen Train – and retreads the same arc – the premiere is actually a lead in to the anime movie. Kyōjurō Rengoku, the current Flame Hashira, hunts a demon associated with a wave of deaths on a train. It’s a nice preamble that tells us a little more about the history surrounding the Hashira.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train / Demon Slayer Season 2, Episodes 2 to 7 (Mugen Train Arc)

Demon Slayer did so well from the jump that the second arc became a widely distributed film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu join Kyōjurō on his mission to stop a demon feasting on train passengers.

The Mugen Train Arc was then recut into six episodes for the first half of Demon Slayer Season 2. Although the story beats remain the same, some effects and sequences are touched up, and if you’re a completionist, you’ll want to check out both versions. If you only want plot, the movie is the way to go.

Demon Slayer Season 2, Episodes 8 to 18 (Entertainment District Arc)

The back half of Demon Slayer Season 2 covers the Entertainment District Arc. Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui helps our protagonists tackle some nasties in the eponymous area of Yoshiwara.

Demon Slayer Season 3 (Swordsmith Village Arc)

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, a fan-favorite, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito join to assist Tanjiro and Nezuko in protecting a village from Gyokko and Hantengu, two of Muzan’s dwindling Upper Ranks. A clear cut season of demon slayer action.

Demon Slayer Season 4 (Hashira Training Arc)

Tanjiro trains to become a Hashira, under the watchful eye of Gyomei Himejima, the Stoen Hashira. This is the last arc before the confrontation with Muzan begins, so it’s going to be intense.

How many episodes of Demon Slayer are there?

At present, there are 55 episodes of Demon Slayer. So far, the first season is longest, with 26 episodes, followed by 18 in Season 2, and 11 in Season 3.

Does Demon Slayer have any filler?

Unlike many other anime, Demon Slayer has no filler, leaving no episodes to skip. However, you can potentially gloss over episodes 2 through 7 of Demon Slayer Season 2, since they retell the Mugen Train Arc from the movie.

How many Demon Slayer movies are there?

Demon Slayer has three movies – Mugen Train, To The Swordsmith Village, and To The Hashira Training. The latter two are compilation films, combining particular episodes together to celebrate a new season premiering and breaking up the wait between seasons for fans.

Do you need to watch all the Demon Slayer movies?

Crunchyroll

The only Demon Slayer movie you should see is Mugen Train. You can skip To The Swordsmith Village and To The Hashira Training, as they contain nothing you won’t find on the show.

To The Swordsmith Village combines the last two episodes of Demon Slayer Season 2 with the first episode of Season 3, and To The Hashira Training brings together the last episode of Season 3 and the first episode of Season 4.

How many arcs of Demon Slayer are there?

Demon Slayer has 12 arcs in total. Season 4 is adapting the tenth arc from the manga, the Hashira Training Arc. After this, we move into the Final Battle Arc, which is broken into two halves: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

Where can you watch Demon Slayer?

You can watch all of Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll. Every episode as well as the Mugen Train movie are available to stream on the platform for subscribers. Season 4 episodes are released weekly as well, so you can keep up to date easily through the service.

If you’d like to know more about Demon Slayer, we have a guide on Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings, and a list of the best anime like Demon Slayer, for similar entertainment.