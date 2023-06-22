Demon Slayer: The criteria to become a Hashira explained

The Hashira is a group of the nine strongest and most reputable swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps. However, the canon story never fully explains how someone can become eligible for that position.

Hashira is the highest rank obtained by demon slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps. They are the most skilled and feared soldiers in the entire organization, protecting humanity from more severe dangers that other Demon Slayers cannot handle.

Demon Slayer never clear clearly mentions how and when the Hashira of this era obtained their ranks. However, there are certain requirements that they must fulfil if they ever want to become the most respected swordsmen in the Corps.

Furthermore, the Hashira have more responsibilities than any Corps member. Delve deeper to find out what the criteria are to become a Hashira in Demon Slayer.

How can a demon slayer become a Hashira?

A Hashira candidate must be among the strongest swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps to be qualified. There are two known techniques (both exceedingly difficult) for proving one’s competence to become a Hashira: the first is to kill at least 50 demons or slay a member of the Twelve Kizuki.

The second method is to be a Tsuguko of a Hashira, which requires great talent. Tsuguko can also only inherit the rank if their related Hashira dies or retires. The effort required to achieve each of these ways needs about five years of training.

However, some prodigies may just need two or three years. Additionally, two Hashira, Muichiro Tokito and Gyomei Himejima, rose to the rank of Hashira only two months after becoming Demon Slayers.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

