Spring 2024 anime schedule — All series and movies

After a spectacular Winter, the Spring 2024 anime season is almost here — so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series and movies.

Winter 2024’s anime has generally been underwhelming, but we’ve still had some fantastic anime shows like Solo Leveling, Classroom of the Elite Season 3, and Mashle Season 2. Solo Leveling has undoubtedly taken over anime fans with its grand debut.

While Demon Slayer Season 4 has piqued fans’ interest, there’s a lot more you need to look forward to. From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed down all the upcoming anime series in our Spring 2024 anime schedule, along with their release dates. Mark your calendars for the new anime season.

Article continues after ad

Spring 2024 anime series schedule

March 30

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included

April 1

Gods’ Games We Play

Train to the End of the World

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2

April 2

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji

April 4

A Condition Called Love

Bartender: Glass of God

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

April 5

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

Astro Note

Henjin no Salad Bowl

Nijiyon Animation 2

Re:Monster

Wind Breaker

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

April 6

Girls Band Cry

Ooi! Tonbo

The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors

Highspeed Etoile

Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai

April 7

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3

The Fable

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Sound! Euphonium 3

Blue Archive the Animation

Himitsu no AiPri

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Tonari no Youkai-san

Vampire Dormitory

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Mission: Yozakura Family

April 8

Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

April 9

Unnamed Memory

Tadaima, Okaeri

Rinkai!

April 10

Oblivion Battery

Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi

Date A Live V

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

April 11

Viral Hit

April 13

Black Butler: Public School Arc

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2

Kaiju No. 8

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

April 14

Whisper Me a Love Song

The New Gate

May 4

May 12

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Here’s a look at the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc trailer:

Spring 2024 anime movie schedule

April 2

Yumi’s Cells The Movie

April 12

Detective Conan Movie 27

Kurayukaba

Kuramerukagari

April 19

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

May 10

Article continues after ad

May 17

i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!!

May 24

My Oni Girl

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Beginning of a New Era

May 2024

June 14

Rabbits Kingdom the Movie

June 21

Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen

Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends

June 28

Look Back

Please note that only the Japanese release dates for these movies have been announced. We will update this space once there’s information about the global release.

Also, check out our list of the 15 underrated short anime series and the rankings of the 10 best Winter 2024 anime.