Spring 2024 anime schedule — All series and movies

Spring 2024 anime schedule — All series and moviesCrunchyroll
After a spectacular Winter, the Spring 2024 anime season is almost here — so here’s a schedule of all the upcoming series and movies.
Winter 2024’s anime has generally been underwhelming, but we’ve still had some fantastic anime shows like Solo Leveling, Classroom of the Elite Season 3, and Mashle Season 2. Solo Leveling has undoubtedly taken over anime fans with its grand debut.
While Demon Slayer Season 4 has piqued fans’ interest, there’s a lot more you need to look forward to. From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed down all the upcoming anime series in our Spring 2024 anime schedule, along with their release dates. Mark your calendars for the new anime season.
Spring 2024 anime series schedule
March 30
- Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included
April 1
- Gods’ Games We Play
- Train to the End of the World
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2
April 2
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
- Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
- Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji
April 4
- A Condition Called Love
- Bartender: Glass of God
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
April 5
- An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
- Astro Note
- Henjin no Salad Bowl
- Nijiyon Animation 2
- Re:Monster
- Wind Breaker
- The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
April 6
- Girls Band Cry
- Ooi! Tonbo
- The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors
- Highspeed Etoile
- Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai
April 7
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
- The Fable
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- Blue Archive the Animation
- Himitsu no AiPri
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
- Tonari no Youkai-san
- Vampire Dormitory
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Mission: Yozakura Family
April 8
- Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2
April 9
- Unnamed Memory
- Tadaima, Okaeri
- Rinkai!
April 10
- Oblivion Battery
- Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi
- Date A Live V
- The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
April 11
- Viral Hit
April 13
- Black Butler: Public School Arc
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2
- Kaiju No. 8
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
April 14
- Whisper Me a Love Song
- The New Gate
May 4
May 12
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
Here’s a look at the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc trailer:
Spring 2024 anime movie schedule
April 2
- Yumi’s Cells The Movie
April 12
- Detective Conan Movie 27
- Kurayukaba
- Kuramerukagari
April 19
- Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
May 10
May 17
- i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!!
May 24
- My Oni Girl
- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Beginning of a New Era
May 2024
- Code Geass: Dakkan no Rozé (Release date TBA)
June 14
- Rabbits Kingdom the Movie
June 21
- Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen
- Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends
June 28
- Look Back
Please note that only the Japanese release dates for these movies have been announced. We will update this space once there’s information about the global release.
Also, check out our list of the 15 underrated short anime series and the rankings of the 10 best Winter 2024 anime.