Netflix’s Ultraman movie: Plot, cast & everything we know so far

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 15 hours ago

While the Ultraman anime is grabbing everyone’s attention, an animated film is about to come to Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about it, from its release date to plot, cast, and other details.

Ultraman has been growing in popularity recently due to its ongoing anime series, which now has a third season on the way. This is an impressive feat, considering the franchise celebrated its 55th anniversary last year.

However, Ultraman is apparently branching out, as there is also an animated movie coming out on Netflix. And from the looks of things, it’s going to be awesome.

Not much information has been given on the goings-on of the film – not even an official title – but intrigue amongst fans continues to spread. Therefore, if you’re wanting to know everything about the upcoming film, here’s everything we know so far.

When is the Netflix Ultraman movie release date?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the Ultraman film. However, it seems likely that it will be coming out either later this year or anytime next year.

There hasn’t been anything in terms of a trailer either – however, a “First Look” image has been released.

The image depicted is an incredible dynamic shot, with Ultraman, arms crossed, blasting his specium beam across the city. With the bright red sky and smoke, this shot presents a very stylized film, perhaps akin to the 2018 animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The design of the hero is very much like the suits of the 1960s Tokusatsu show, but fans will likely notice that the image doesn’t evoke Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi’s modern manga, nor its CGI anime adaptation. It seems like this film will be in a completely different animation style from the rest of the franchise.

Who has been cast in the Netflix Ultraman movie?

There has also been little news on the casting of the film. At the time of writing, we don’t have any official casting details.

The only big crew information we know thus far is that Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions will be producing the film, and Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima will direct. Industrial Light and Magic will be overseeing the visual effects.

Production has been happening since at least July 2021, so perhaps we will be finding out more information soon.

What is the plot of the Netflix Ultraman movie?

The film, which like the new anime is based on the live-action Japanese series of the 1960s, will follow a young baseball superstar, Ken Sato, who returns to Japan to inherit the powers of the Ultra Warriors and become the next Ultraman, as part of the Kaiju Defence Force. However, this plan goes awry, as he ends up having to raise one of these monstrous and deadly kaiju, resulting in a difficult life-balancing act.

Netflix The Ultraman anime is great, but the movie is planning to deviate from it.

According to insiders, the film’s story plans to feel new and fresh, while simultaneously honoring the franchise’s past mythology.

This means that the film will be separate from the Netflix anime series, which was probably already obvious from the fact that their animation styles are drastically different. So don’t expect a continuation of the series’ plot.

This article will be updated as more information comes out.