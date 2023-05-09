Ultraman Season 3: Netflix release date & plot

Ultraman Season 3 is set to hit Netflix this week – here’s what you need to know about the final season of the franchise, including its release date and plot.

Netflix never seems to disappoint when it comes to having an incredible range of excellent anime and continually adding to the lineup, so fans are never short of options. The Ultraman franchise is one of the most popular superhero productions from Japan.

The plot revolves around a science patrol that battles massive creatures and removes aliens who pose a threat to the Earth.

Following the conclusion of the series’s second season, many viewers are even more eager to find out what will happen in the upcoming season.

Ultraman Season 3 will have a global Netflix debut on May 11, 2023.

The final season will have 12 episodes in total. The Ultraman anime series’ first season included 13 episodes and was broadcast on April 1, 2019. When Ultraman 2 was released on April 14, 2022, it only featured six episodes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What is the plot of Ultraman Final?

Netflix

Rena and Shinjirou both disappear simultaneously during the second season’s global mass disappearance event. Following these events, freelance journalist Kotaro Higashi looks into the unresolved “disappearance incident.”

He takes a picture that proves aliens did it and brings it to the SSSP with his girlfriend, Izumi. A certain incident, however, changes him into a superhuman with extraordinary fiery superpowers. Ultraman joins forces with Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro to confront a new alien threat as the united Ultraman brotherhood.

According to the trailer, an immobile Ultraman is lying down while narrator Koji Ishizaka exclaims, “Ultraman, get up!” The faint echoes of the Space Dinosaur Zetton, whose overwhelming strength defeats the first Ultraman. Fans will witness what happens after the battle when Shin and Shinjiro confront Pedant together.

Ultraman can currently be streamed on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2