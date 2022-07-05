Netflix’s live-action One Piece: Which characters have been cast?

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 8 hours ago

The One Piece live-action Netflix series is well into production at the moment, but which of the series’ many beloved characters will we be seeing in the show, and which actors make up the One Piece cast?

Get ready to sail the four seas, because One Piece has got its cast!

For those who don’t know what One Piece is, One Piece was originally a manga – the highest-selling manga of all time, in fact – written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It was adapted into an anime by Toei Animation in 1999, which is still going strong 1,000 episodes later, with an anime film – One Piece Film: Red – coming out this year.

But the One Piece train – or boat in this case – isn’t stopping, because a live-action series has been in the works for a few years now. Ever since Netflix announced a One Piece live-action adaptation in 2020, fans have been waiting excitedly to hear any information about the show.

What do we know about the One Piece live-action show?

While it isn’t fully clear which specific anime arcs the live-action show will be covering – we can guess they will be early arcs – but the series will focus on Monkey D. Luffy, a teenage boy who gains a rubber body after eating Devil Fruit. The story follows him while, inspired by childhood idol the Red-Haired Shanks, he sails across the sea to find the One Piece and become the King of the Pirates.

The live-action series is being produced by Tomorrow Studios, the company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop adaptation. Steven Madea and Matt Owens, of X-Files and Agents of Shield fame respectively, are the live-action showrunners. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been heavily involved in the production as well.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week, fans were shown that production was well underway, as clips of the anime’s many wonderful boats being built in excruciating detail were shown during a sneak peek video.

The clip was introduced by showrunners Madea and Owens, alongside actor Iñaki Godoy, who plays – and matches the energy of – Luffy. But this led fans to wonder if any other cast members would be officially introduced. In fact, many wondered who had actually been cast, and which characters they would be playing.

Which characters have been cast in Netflix’s live-action One Piece?

While it’s not clear yet if every appearing character in Netflix’s One Piece has been cast or not, there is a big list of characters that will definitely be adapted into live action.

Since November 2021 groups of cast members have been revealed in chunks, with the most recent reveal being at Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Recently, the President of South Africa – where the series in being filmed – released a press statement about the show, which had this to say about the casting:

“One Piece, which is set in Cape Town, involves more than 50 South African cast members; more than 1 000 crew member jobs (consisting of 67% previously disadvantaged individuals and 46% youth employees), as well an Academy of Creative Excellence (ACE) mentorship programme for more than 30 young creatives and technicians in collaboration with the SA Film Academy during 2022.”

But with the casting releases aside, which characters and actors are actually appearing in the One Piece live-action show?

Monkey D. Luffy – Iñaki Godoy

Crunchyroll/Netflix Iñaki Godoy has been cast as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Godoy before: Godoy has played Bruno in Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? and Amadeo ‘El Gato’ in La querida del Centauro.

Who is Monkey D. Luffy: Luffy is the series’ elastically-powered main character, who sets out to become the Pirate King. He leads the Straw Hat Pirates, on the ship The Going Merry. He is good-hearted and adventurous, but often lacks common sense, which tends to land him in trouble.

Godoy spoke to Vanity Teen about the role, stating that “to portray a character like Luffy is one of the greatest honors of my career and I know that this experience will stay with me forever regardless of the outcome.”

When did Luffy first appear in the manga and anime: Since he is the protagonist, Luffy naturally appears in the very first chapter and episode.

Roronoa Zoro – Mackenyu

Crunchyroll/Legendary Pictures Mackenyu has been cast as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Mackenyu before: Mackenyu has played Cadet Ryoich in Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Seiya in the live-action adaption of Knights of the Zodiac.

Who is Roronoa Zoro: Known as the swashbuckling “Pirate Hunter” Zoro, he is ironically the first mate of Luffy’s pirate crew. He is also the first one to join at all, after Luffy saves him from being executed at the Marine Base by Captain Morgan.

When did Zoro first appear in the manga and anime: Zoro appeared in the anime’s first episode, but since manga chapters are a little shorter, he didn’t appear until Chapter 3.

Usopp – Jacob Gibson

Crunchyroll/Netflix Jacob Gibson has been cast as Usopp in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Gibson before: Gibson plays AJ Delajae on Greenleaf and Atiba Jackson on The Resident.

Who is Usopp: Usopp is the slightly cowardly sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates and is the fourth member to join Luffy’s crew. Growing up, he served as “Captain” of the Usopp Pirates, and dreamed of becoming a brave seas warrior like his father.

When did Usopp first appear in the manga and anime: Usopp first appeared in Chapter 23 of the manga, and Episode 8 of the anime.

Nami – Emily Rudd

Crunchyroll/Netflix Emily Rudd has been cast as Nami in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Rudd before: Rudd plays Cindy in Fear Street: 1978, and Ella Hopkins in The Romanoffs.

Who is Nami: “Cat Burglar” Nami is first introduced as a thief and pickpocket. However, she happens to possess cartographical, meteorological, and navigational skills, so she becomes the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates.

When did Nami first appear in the manga and anime: Nami appears pretty early on in Chapter 8 of the manga and the first episode of the anime.

Sanji – Taz Skylar

Crunchyroll/Netflix Taz Skylar has been cast as Sanji in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Skylar before: Skylar plays Billy in Boiling Point, and Jason in Villain.

Who is Sanji: “Black Leg” Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates and one of its best fighters. He is actually a former Prince of the Germa Kingdom, but he disowned his family – twice – and now his dream is to find All Blue, the rumored chef’s paradise.

When did Sanji first appear in the manga and anime: Sanji first appeared in Chapter 43 of the manga and Episode 20 of the anime, during the Baratie Arc.

Koby – Morgan Davies

Crunchyroll/Sky Atlantic Morgan Davies has been cast as Koby in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Davies before: Sass in The Hunter, Simone in The Tree, and Oberon in The End.

Who is Koby: Koby is a Marine Captain who trained with Helmeppo under Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp’s supervision. While marines and pirates are often enemies, Koby is friends with Luffy and is one of the only noble and good-willed marines in the series.

When did Koby first appear in the manga and anime: Koby appears early in the series, in Chapter 2 of the manga and Episode 1 of the anime.

Alvida – Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

Crunchyroll/Amazon Prime Ilia Isorelýs Paulino has been cast as Alvida in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Paulino before: Paulino plays Lila in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Rosa in Queenpins.

Who is Alvida: “Iron Mace” Alvida is the former captain of the Alvida Pirates and the first major antagonist that Luffy faces. She continues to antagonise him throughout the Romance Dawn Arc and the Loguetown Arc.

When did Alvida first appear in the manga and anime: Since she’s the first significant antagonist in the series, naturally she appears in Chapter 2 of the manga and Episode 1 of the anime.

Helmeppo – Aidan Scott

Where you’ve seen Scott before: Scott plays Bobo in Action Point and Harvard Friend 1 in The Kissing Booth 2.

Who is Helmeppo: Dipping between a protagonist and antagonist, Helmeppo was once a civilian who lived off his father’s – Captain Morgan’s – status, until he underwent training with Koby and Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp in order to become a Lieutenant Commander.

When did Helmeppo first appear in the manga and anime: Helmeppo appears in Chapter 3 of the manga, and Episode 2 of the anime.

Buggy – Jeff Ward

Crunchyroll/HBO Jeff Ward in Hacks, and Buggy in One Piece

Where you’ve seen Ward before: Ward plays Charles Manson in Manson’s Lost Girls, and George in Hacks.

Who is Buggy: Buggy the Star Clown is the captain of the Buggy Pirates, and a former apprentice of the Roger Pirates. He is somewhat of an antagonist, and he joins another villain, Alvida, in the Buggy and Alvida Alliance, in order to take Luffy down.

When did Buggy first appear in the manga and anime: Buggy appears in Chapter 9 of the manga and Episode 4 of the anime.

Arlong – McKinley Belcher III

Crunchyroll/Netflix McKinley Belcher III has been cast as Arlong in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Belcher before: Belcher plays Agent Trevor Evans in Ozark and the Lighting Designer in Marriage Story.

Who is Arlong: Arlong the Saw is a sawshark fish-man, who was the Captain of the all fish-man crew the Arlong Pirates, as well as a former member of the Sun Pirates. He was originally the pirate who had the highest bounty in the East Blue sea, before he was defeated by Luffy.

When did Arlong first appear in the manga and anime: Arlong is a character that appears somewhat later on, in Chapter 69 of the manga and Episode 31 of the anime.

Monkey D. Garp – Vincent Regan

Crunchyroll/Warner Bros. Vincent Regan has been cast as Monkey D. Garp in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Regan before: Regan plays Captain Artemis in 300, Duke Hammond in Snow White and the Huntsman, and Eudorus in Troy.

Who is Monkey D. Garp: Garp is a prestigious Marine Vice Admiral, who was around for Gol D. Roger’s reign as the Pirate King. So while he is the paternal grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy, and even raised him for a while, he is actually a major antagonist for multiple arcs.

When did Garp first appear in the manga and anime: Garp’s reveal is built up, since he doesn’t actually appear until Chapter 92 of the manga, and Episode 68 of the anime.

Captain Morgan – Langley Kirkwood

Crunchyroll/Cinemax Langley Kirkwood has been cast as Captain Morgan in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Kirkwood before: Kirkwood plays Walter Buckley in Warrior, and Colonel Douglas Stowe in Banshee.

Who is Captain Morgan: “Axe-Hand” Morgan is a former Marine Captain, and the first significant marine officer to appear in the storyline. He attempts to execute Zoro at the beginning of the story, but after Luffy saves Zorro, Morgan is stripped of his rank, and vows revenge.

When did Captain Morgan first appear in the manga and anime: Since Captain Morgan is one of the first significant villains to appear, he first appears in Chapter 4 of the manga, and Episode 2 of the anime.

Kaya – Celeste Loots

Where you’ve seen Loots before: Loots appears in the short film Sporadies Nomadies.

Who is Kaya: Kaya, who lives in the largest mansion in Syrup Village on the Gecko Islands, is a doctor in training. She serves as an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Syrup Village arc, and is a close friend of Usopp.

When did Kaya first appear in the manga and anime: Kaya appears in Chapter 23 of the manga and Episode 9 of the anime.

Klahadore – Alexander Maniatis

Where you’ve seen Maniatis before: Maniatis plays Jarred Jonker in Projek Dina, and Daniel in Love, Lies, and Hybrids.

Who is Klahadore: Klahadore, aka Captain Kuro, is the incredibly intelligent antagonist of the Syrup Village arc. He was once the captain of the Black Cat Pirates, but after faking his own death, he was taken in by Kaya’s family and acted as her servant in the hopes of inheriting her fortune.

When did Klahadore first appear in the manga and anime: Klahadore first appeared during the Syrup Village arc, in Chapter 23 of the manga and episode 9 of the anime.

Cheff Zeff – Craig Fairbrass

Crunchyroll/Netflix Craig Fairbrass has been cast as Cheff Zeff in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Fairbrass before: Fairbrass plays Dan Sullivan in EastEnders, Eddie Franks in Villain, and Steve Mackelson in A Violent Man.

Who is Cheff Zeff: Zeff is the hot-headed and no-nonsense head chef and owner of the Baratie. He is also the former captain of the Cook Pirates. However, he does have a heart, as he was Sanji’s cooking mentor and adoptive father.

When did Zeff first appear in the manga and anime: Zeff first appears in Chapter 43 of the manga and Episode 20 of the anime.

Dracule Mihawk – Steven John Ward

Crunchyroll/Syfy Steven John Ward has been cast as Dracule Mihawk in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Ward before: Ward plays Chaz in Vagrant Queen, Elton in Queen Sono, and Sam in The Day We Didn’t Meet.

Who is Dracule Mihawk: Dracule “Hawk Eyes” Mihawk is a somewhat antagonistic pirate who holds the title of “Strongest Swordsman in the World.” He was one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, and defeating him in battle is one of Zoro’s major goals.

When did Mihawk first appear in the manga and anime: Mihawk appears in Chapter 49 of the manga, and Episode 23 of the anime.

Nojiko – Chioma Umeala

Where you’ve seen Umeala before: Umeala plays Ayo Makinde in Isono.

Who is Nojiko: Nojiko is the adoptive older sister of Nami, and the owner of a tangerine farm in Cocoyasi Village. She is level-headed and likes to stay out of trouble, but she does become an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Arlong Park Arc.

When did Nojiko first appear in the manga and anime: Nojiko first appears in Chapter 70 of the manga, and Episode 31 of the anime.

Fullbody – Jean Henry

Where you’ve seen Henry before: Henry has worked on a number of music videos and demo reels.

Who is Fullbody: At the beginning of the story, “Double Ironfist” Fullbody is a marine lieutenant commander, and an arrogant man who believes himself to have a way with women. He is somewhat of an antagonist to the main characters.

When did Fullbody first appear in the manga and anime: Fullbody appears in Chapter 43 of the manga and episode 20 of the anime.

Moodie – Amber Hossack

Where you’ve seen Hossack before: Hossack plays minor roles in the films Cut-Out Girls and Warrior.

Who is Moodie: Moodie is a minor character who takes Fullbody – her boyfriend – to the Baratie, and dislikes the violence that happens there.

When did Moodie first appear in the manga and anime: Moodie appears in Chapter 43 of the manga and Episode 20 of the anime.

Mayor Boodle – Lindsay Reardon

Where you’ve seen Reardon before: Reardon plays the Priest in Dam, and John Wool in Abraham Lincoln.

Who is Mayor Boodle: Boodle is the mayor of Orange Town, and an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Orange Town Arc. He cares deeply about his town and its people, though his dedication can sometimes manifest as an almost childish sense of pride.

When did Boodle first appear in the manga and anime: Mayor Boodle first appears in Chapter 12 of the manga, and Episode 6 of the anime.

Shanks – Peter Gadiot

Crunchyroll/Showtime Peter Gadiot has been cast as Shanks in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Gadiot before: Gadiot plays Adam in Yellowjackets, and James Valdez in Queen of the South.

Who is Shanks: “Red-Hair” Shanks is a powerful and legendary pirate, who is Monkey D. Luffy’s hero. He is not only Captain of the Red Haired Pirate Crew, but is also one of the Four Emperors in the second half of the Grand Line. This power doesn’t go to his head though, as he is generally very good natured.

When did Shanks first appear in the manga and anime: Despite not appearing much in the series overall, Shanks first shows up in Chapter 1 of the manga and Episode 4 of the anime. He also appears in a majority of the opening and closing themes of the anime.

Cabaji – Sven Ruygrok

Where you’ve seen Ruygrok before: Ruygrok plays Rambo in The Spud, and David Epkeen in Zulu.

Who is Cabaji: Cabaji “the Acrobat” is a mysterious and elegant antagonist of the Orange Town arc. He is the Buggy Pirates chief of staff, and a member of the Buggy and Alvida Alliance. He is also a great swordsman, and often rides a unicycle.

When did Cabaji first appear in the manga and anime: Cabaji first appears in the manga in Chapter 9, and Episode 7 of the anime.

Chū – Len-Barry Simons

Where you’ve seen Simons before: Simons plays Basjan in Lycra & Petticoats, and Chad in Somerkersfees.

Who is Chū: Chū, who can also be called “Chuu”, “Chew” or “Choo,” is a smelt-whiting fish-man and an Officer of the Arlong Pirates, who is also a former member of the Sun Pirates. Since he strongly looks down on humans, he is one of the major antagonists of the Arlong Park Arc.

When did Chū first appear in the manga and anime: Chū first appears in Chapter 69 of the manga, and Episode 31 of the anime.

Ukkari – Richard Wright-Firth

Crunchyroll/Starz Richard Wright-Firth has been cast as Ukkari in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Where you’ve seen Wright-Firth before: Wright-Firth plays Muldoon in Black Sails, and Dave in the Slumber Party Massacre reboot.

Who is Ukkari: Ukkari is a Marine soldier who works in the Shells Town Marine Base. While he could be petty at times, he was very happy for Luffy when he defeated Captain Morgan, as like many of the Marines in Shells Town, Ukkari hated and feared the axe-handed Captain.

When did Ukkari first appear in the manga and anime: Ukkari appears in Chapter 4 of the manga and Epiosde 2 of the anime.

When can I watch the live-action One Piece?

As the series only began production in February, Netflix sadly hasn’t given an official release date, so it likely won’t appear until next year at least.

But considering how meticulously production is going, and how many One Piece characters have already been cast so well, fans can seemingly expect a show worth waiting for.

The One Piece anime can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.