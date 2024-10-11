How to watch Dragon Ball Daima – streaming release schedule

Dragon Ball Daima is finally here, so let’s look at the highly-anticipated anime’s episode schedule, where and what time to watch it on Crunchyroll, and more.

For the past 40 years, Dragon Ball has been one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world. It has several sequels, spin-offs, movies, and even games under its belt, and its newest release is Dragon Ball Daima.

The anime was announced during NYCC 2023. Akira Toriyama was deeply involved with the anime, credited in the trailer with the original work, story, and character designs.

Article continues after ad

The series has revamped character designs, including Gomah, Masked Majin, Glorio, Goku, Supreme Kai, Vegeta, and Piccolo.

Where to stream Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima will be available on Crunchyroll starting October 11, 2024.

Toei

You can check out the release time in your time zone.

10am Pacific Time

12pm Central Time

1am Eastern Time

6am British Time

7am European Time

10:30am Indian Standard Time

1:00pm Philippine Time

3:30pm Australian Time

How many episodes are there?

Dragon Ball Daima is expected to have at least 20 episodes, but the exact number hasn’t been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

The animation studio has yet to announce the number of episodes, so we will update this space once we have more information.

Article continues after ad

For now, here’s a look at the expected release dates of the first five episodes.

Episode 1: October 11, 2024

Episode 2: October 18, 2024

Episode 3: October 25, 2024

Episode 4: November 1, 2024

Episode 5: November 8, 2024

The English dubbed version of Dragon Ball Daima will be released in the theatres on November 10 and 12, 2024.

There isn’t a streaming release date for the dubbed version of the anime yet, but we should expect it to land on Crunchyroll 1/2 weeks after the US premiere. In the meantime, Crunchyroll will add new subbed episodes every week.

What is Dragon Ball Daima about?

The story centers around Goku and Kaiōshin, who are turned into kids by a demon. Stuck in weaker bodies, they must find a way to return to their original bodies. So, they head towards a new world where intense action and adventure await them.

Article continues after ad

As the story continues, we find out that not only Goku but everyone else has been turned into kids too. Now, it’s up to our heroes to undo the curse that caused this shift, and Toriyama promises that their journey will reveal mysteries of the Dragon Ball Universe.

Article continues after ad

Since the Summer 2024 anime season is finally over, check out the best anime on Crunchyroll and the Fall 2024 anime schedule. Don’t forget to check out our guides on Sakamoto Days, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.