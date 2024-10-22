The Beginning After The End anime: First trailer, release window, and more

The Beginning After The End is finally becoming an anime, and we can give all the details on when the show will hit your screen.

Shooting straight to the top of upcoming anime for 2025, The Beginning After The End becoming an anime show is long overdue. For years fans have been hoping that TurtleMe’s epic webnovel would be adapted, and now their wish has come true.

Both the novel and webtoon versions of the story have garnered a massive audience, pushing the property to flagship position on Tapas. Truly, it seemed inevitable we’d see a small screen version eventually.

The time is now, and we can tell you everything worth knowing so far.

When will The Beginning After The End anime be out?

The Beginning After The End anime will come out sometime in 2025. This was revealed at NYCC 2024, where creator TurtleMe made the surprise announcement.

Crunchyroll

Though that might seem vague, there’s some assurance in the fact that the whole first season has been finished by Studio A-Cat. So, it’s just a matter of finding the right time – watch this space.

The Beginning After The End anime trailer

The first The Beginning After The End anime trailer arrived at NYCC 2024. It doesn’t reveal much, just giving us a look at some of the characters in motion.

One thing readers will be glad about is that A-Cat has preserved the bold colours and aesthetic of the webnovel’s covers. TBATE is noteworthy for having strong art that jumps off the digital shelf, made for the webtoon by Fuyuki23, and the same energy is coming from the adaptation.

What’s going to happen?

We don’t know how much The Beginning After The End anime will cover, but we’d expect at least Volume 1 of the webnovel, or chapters 0-21. This introduces King Grey, shows his reincarnation into Arthur, and sets up the premise of there being a broader mystery to his life.

It’s hard to gauge after that, as even the teaser doesn’t stretch beyond those plot-points. First seasons can sometimes run longer to get right into the thick of things, like Demon Slayer, or they can be quite particular in how far they go, as in Jujutsu Kaisen, so we’ll you informed as more is revealed.

How many episodes will there be?

The Beginning After The End will have 24 episodes, split across two cours. That’s an ambitious amount for the first season – Solo Leveling only had 12 to start.

Crunchyroll

But TurtleMe’s story already has a very established fanbase, and since this is a landmark anime based on an American webnovel and webtoon, everyone involved must be feeling confident. All the more for us to enjoy!

Where will The Beginning After The End be streaming?

The Beginning After The End is a Crunchyroll exclusive, so that’ll be the only place streaming the anime when it arrives.

Though it’s still the biggest anime-exclusive platform, Crunchyroll has seen some competition in recent years from Netflix and HIDIVE. Securing this still demonstrates that the company has its finger on the pulse.

Have a look at our guides to Solo Leveling Season 2 and Sakamoto Days for other major releases coming next year.