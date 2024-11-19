Beyond the Spider-Verse ‘trailer imminent’ as logo appears in NYC

After spotting a Spider-Man logo on a New York City building, fans are convinced the first teaser trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse is about to drop.

Here’s a wild (and slightly depressing) reminder: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally supposed to be released in 2023. We’re now weeks away from 2025, and the threequel still doesn’t have a release date.

It started with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and then Vulture spoke to animators who said there was “no way” it was coming out anytime in 2024. They were right, but the film has been “deep in production” since August this year, according to star Karan Soni, and a big update may finally be on the horizon.

On Reddit, user ConeyQ spotted Miles Morales’ logo on the side of a building in New York.

“I just walked past this crane crew putting up the symbol from Miles Morales’s Into the Spider-Verse suit in lights on this apartment building in Manhattan (West 15th & 7th Ave). Anyone have any clue what might be in the works, or if these are popping up elsewhere in the city?” they asked.

The suggestion is obvious: we could be getting a teaser trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse any day now – and more importantly, confirmation of when exactly it’ll hit cinemas.

The timing makes sense: Kraven the Hunter’s release date is less than a month away, and both are under Sony’s Marvel umbrella, so the teaser could be debuting alongside the movie in theaters.

“I hope it’s promo for the new movie. I’d kill for just about any new info on it,” one user wrote, while another commented: “This has to be promo for Beyond no? That’s specifically the animated movie symbol and, unless the owner of the building REALLY loves Miles, it’s the only thing that makes sense.”

Earlier this year, Jeff Sneider reported a rumor that Beyond the Spider-Verse had mostly been “scrapped for creative reasons… and because of that decision, the movie would be unlikely to debut before 2027 given the detailed animation it requires.”

This has since been debunked, with producer Christopher Miller tweeting: “Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely.”

