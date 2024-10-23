Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 is “crazy” & “unlike anything before”

Tom Holland has just confirmed when Spider-Man 4 will begin production, and whatever happens, it’s going to be “crazy” and “unlike anything” we’ve seen before.

With everyone desperate for a Spider-Man 4 release date, the rumors have been wild. In summary, it’s a street-level, yet multiversal sequel that could involve Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Sydney Sweeney is rumored to play Black Cat, Venom 3’s Knull may be the villain, and many people believe he’ll get the symbiote suit.

Some of that (or none of it) could be true. As you’d expect, Holland hasn’t been able to confirm or deny anything about Spider-Man 4, other than it’s set to start shooting in summer 2025 and it’ll be “crazy.”

“All I can tell you is that it’s happening. We are super close to having a creative that I think is worthy of the fans, but I think now we feel confident that the idea is strong enough that we can finally say this going ahead, we’re gonna shoot next summer,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“The idea is crazy. It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are going to really respond to it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t just one of the best MCU movies: it’s one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, even beating Avatar’s all-time haul in the US.

It also wiped the slate clean for Holland’s Peter Parker. MJ (Zendaya) doesn’t have a clue who he is, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is dead, and he’s now living alone, swinging around New York as a friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

Zendaya will reprise her role in the upcoming Marvel movie, with Holland revealing they’d recently read a script together.

“It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” he told the Rich Roll Podcast.

“I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’ But there’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting.”

