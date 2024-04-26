Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 finally solves the mystery behind Yuji’s soul-swapping

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers finally solve the mystery behind Yuji’s controversial soul-swapping ability — so here’s what you need to know about it.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen has long proven why Sukuna is called the King of Curses. He’s been able to defend himself from several Jujutsu sorcerers, even to the point of defeating Satoru Gojo without going all out.

However, the sorcerers won’t give up until they defeat the villain and free Megumi from his clutches. In the recent chapter, Yuji uses several Black Flashes, leaving no room for Sukuna to counterattack. His technique, Shrine, has been engraved on his body as a vessel.

Furthermore, he can also use Blood Manipulation, which he gained by eating the death paintings. The upcoming chapter sheds more light on Yuji’s ability. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258!

How is Yuji able to soul swap in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers confirm Yuji is able to soul swap thanks to Ui Ui’s technique.

Ui Ui can transport anything he has marked, whether it’s an object or a soul, as long as he’s close to a person. He further explains in a childish way that if the body is a birthday present box, the soul is its content, so they can’t swipe the box’s content out of their own accord.

They can only do that with the individual’s permission. Ui Ui also says he can swap the contents without opening the boxes so no one would be able to tell if the contents have been tampered with from within. Kusakabe also adds that Yuji’s tremendous growth has been because of Sukuna.

It’s all muscle memory for Yuji since Sukuna used his own techniques using Yuji’s body. Sukuna used Yuji’s body to use his techniques, which were then engraved into him as if they were his own. Kusakabe says they will swap souls first so Yuji can learn Simple Domain.

Apparently, the only reason Yuji has been able to become this strong in the past month is because he keep swapping souls to learn other’s techniques. Thanks to Ui Ui, Yuji is able to go toe-to-toe with the King of Curses. He even awakened his Shrine, and his consecutive Black Flashes stopped Sukuna from regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique output.

You can check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can also check out the list of the strongest ancient sorcerers and an explainer on Yuji Itadori's family.