Jujutsu Kaisen: Dagon’s Domain Expansion explained

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features the Dagon’s terrifying Domain Expansion, capable of defeating some of the best sorcerers. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

It’s difficult to imagine that Naobito, Nanami, Maki, and Megumi are some of the strongest sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen as they desperately struggle against one single curse. However, the curse in question is definitely stronger than Jogo and Hanami despite having matured only a few minutes ago.

Article continues after ad

Dagon ate countless humans to gain strength quickly and easily overwhelm the sorcerers after using his Domain Expansion. It’s difficult to defeat an opponent inside their Domain. Of course, Gojo is an exception since he can easily dominate other domains with his own.

Article continues after ad

But, since those sorcerers don’t have a more powerful innate domain, they’re all helpless against the curse. However, Dagon’s Domain Expansion is familiar to Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Delve deeper to find out more about it.

Article continues after ad

Dagon’s Domain Expansion: Horizon of the Captivating Skandha

Crunchyroll

Dagon’s Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen is a tropical beach with a forest of palm trees on one side of the shore. There’s also a vast ocean on the other side, making it a calm and serene space. The reason this place is familiar is that it’s where Kenjaku and the curses used to hang out in Season 1.

The Domain has a sure-hit technique that allows Dagon’s shikigami to hit its target automatically. The fish appear instantaneously from the target’s perspective, making them nearly impossible to block because the shikigami don’t exist until they hit the target, instantly devouring their flesh.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dagon uses “Death Swarm” inside his Domain, unleashing a swarm of countless Shikigami with the sure-hit technique. After maturing, Dagon is able to use the Horizon of the Captivating Skandha for offensive purposes.

Furthermore, Megumi uses his own Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, to enter Dagon’s Domain, which leads to a battle of domains and negates Dagon’s sure-hit technique. On the other hand, Toji can simply enter after using the hole Megumi created to escape.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.