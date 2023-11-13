Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 strongest characters still alive in the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its final stretch after killing off several fan-favorite characters – so here’s a list of the 10 strongest characters that are currently alive.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s brutal storytelling doesn’t even spare the most popular characters, such as Gojo, Nanami, and so many more. The story is set in a world where negative emotions pile up and give birth to cursed spirits who threaten the people’s safety.

Jujutsu sorcerers risk their lives to defeat those curses and also guide young students to do the same. However, the battle against curses is never-ending since they will continue to exist as long as humans do. If that wasn’t bad enough, there are also curse users who go against the sorcerers.

Hence, the Jujutsu world has suffered countless casualties over the years and continues to do so. Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its final stretch, so there are still some incredibly strong fighters who are still fighting the ancient villains to protect the villains. Check out our list of the ten strongest characters still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

10. Choso

Crunchyroll

Choso is one of the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings who inherited the “Blood Manipulation Technique” of the Kamo Clan, one of the three great Clans. His overall abilities far surpass the current era’s Noritoshi Kamo, who also inherited the same technique as the direct descendant of the clan. Furthermore, Choso was created to exceed the bounds of cursed energy, easily making him one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

9. Uraume

Crunchyroll

Also known as the Frozen Star, Uraume is an ancient curse user and Sukuna’s direct subordinate. Their innate technique is “Ice Formation,” which allows them to create and manipulate ice ranging from small to large quantities. Uraume is also one of the few characters in Jujutsu Kaisen manga who can use the Reverse Cursed Technique.

8. Maki Zenin

Crunchyroll

After losing against Jogo in the Shibuya Incident, Maki goes through a lot of trials before unlocking the full extent of her heavenly-restricted body, which is comparable to Toji Fushiguro. Maki is now able to see curses without her glasses and wields the Split Soul Katana that Mai left behind for her. The cursed tool has the ability to bypass any physical resistance to cut right at the soul of any target.

7. Yuji Itadori

Crunchyroll

Although Maki now surpasses Yuji in terms of physical strength, the latter has overall cursed energy, which helps him make up for it. Yuji can also use Black Flash, which multiplies the output of his physical attacks. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has yet to reveal the true extent of his powers, so there’s a chance he might rise up the ranks in this list once we find out the secret behind his unusual arm.

6. Kinji Hakari

Manga Plus

With incredible physical strength, cursed energy, unusual innate technique, and a terrifying Domain Expansion, Hakari is easily one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen manga. He first appears in the Culling Game arc. Gojo had listed him among the three students who had the ability to surpass him. Hakari’s innate technique, “Private Pure Love Train,” is primarily applied through domain expansion, “Idle Death Gamble.”

5. Angel (Hana Kurusu)

Manga Plus

Angel is a reincarnated ancient sorcerer from the Heian era who now exists with Hana Kurusu in the same body. She is also the one who unsealed Satoru Gojo using her nullification ability called “Jacob’s Ladder.” Her innate technique, “Technique Nullification,” allows her to nullify any and all cursed techniques without limitations completely. Even barriers and cursed objects are no exception, both of which include the special grade object, Prison Realm.

4. Fumihiko Takaba

Viz

Despite not appearing often in Jujutsu Kaisen, Takaba is one of the strongest characters in the manga who has the potential to rival even Satoru Gojo. His innate technique, “Comedian,” allows him to manipulate reality by thinking of something funny. Takaba is currently fighting Kenjaku in the manga and is holding his own against the ancient curse user who can use an unknown number of techniques.

3. Yuta Okkotsu

Crunchyroll

Yuta is the only special-grade sorcerer currently alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. His abilities are second only to Satoru Gojo, and the latter has confirmed several times that Yuta has the potential to surpass him. The young sorcerer’s innate technique, “Copy,” paired with the special-grade apparition Rika, makes him unstoppable, as he has yet to lose a fight in the series.

2. Kenjaku

Crunchyroll

Kenjaku is one of the primary antagonists of the series who has been plotting and scheming for over a thousand years. He uses an unknown technique to shift bodies and also acquire his host’s techniques. It’s unclear how many techniques he has currently, but the ones he has demonstrated are all incredibly powerful. He is currently using Geto’s corpse as a vessel, getting access to the latter’s special-grade technique.

1. Ryomen Sukuna

Crunchyroll

The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, remains undefeatable after taking down the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Satoru Gojo. In the manga, he has incarnated into his true form, becoming the embodiment of disaster. The sorcerers are currently fighting against him, as Gojo and Kashimo have already lost their lives. However, the strongest sorcerer in history cannot be taken down by one sorcerer alone.

