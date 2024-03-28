The strongest sorcerer dies off-screen, leaving many to wonder what really happened. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 finally reveals how Sukuna killed Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga shocked the entire fandom with Gojo’s death in September 2023. Gojo has always been one of the most popular characters in the series, and popularity only skyrocketed in 2023. With his return to the manga and the heartbreaking flashback arc in the anime, Gojo touched the hearts of many fans.

However, Chapter 236 features the moment fans have been dreading for so long. The Battle of the Strongest ends with Gojo’s defeat. It all happens too suddenly, and it doesn’t give fans the chance to process the tragic loss. After all, Chapter 235 had all but confirmed his victory.

What’s even worse is that Gojo dies off-screen, so no one knows the details of his death. Although the series has dropped bits and pieces of information regarding the defeat of the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 finally explains how Sukuna killed Gojo. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

How did Sukuna kill Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers, Sukuna used a Binding Vow to use a World Cutting Slash against Gojo.

In Chapter 236, Sukuna explains that instead of directly attacking Gojo, Mahoraga targeted the space around him. Therefore, Gojo’s Infinity isn’t valid as long as he is present in that space where Mahoraga can literally cut off anything.

As a result, Gojo and that space are cut in half. In chapter 238, Sukuna uses his “Dismantle” against Kashimo, and the latter instantly figures out that this technique ended Gojo’s life. However, some information regarding Gojo’s defeat is still missing.

In Chapter 255, the narrator explains that Sukuna needs to use a hand sign called “Enmaten” to activate the world cutting slash. The same hand sign is used for the Malevolent Shrine. However, in Chapter 235, one of Sukuna’s arms is cut off after taking a direct hit from Gojo’s final Hollow Purple. Hence, the King of Curses uses a Binding Voww to use the technique without hand signs.

At that time, Sukuna had yet to transform into his original form. So, after incarnating in his true form, he can use both the hand sign and the incantation to activate the world-cutting slash. Additionally, he also needs to set the direction for the slash with his hands. It’s one of the many reasons why Sukuna’s true form is absolutely terrifying.

You can also check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.