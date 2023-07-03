Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 schedule disappoints fans with episode details

Popular broadcast channel Anime TV has revealed the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 schedule, leaving fans slightly disappointed because of the episode details.

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is about to make its debut. The upcoming season will cover two arcs: Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc. With each arc, the story keeps getting more and more intense.

The second season will be available worldwide starting July 6, 2023. For now, only the subbed version will be released. However, Crunchyroll has announced the dubbed production of over eight languages.

The series will have 24 episodes in total, much like the first season. Anime TV recently announced the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 schedule, and the details are nothing short of disappointing.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 schedule reveals recap episodes and a week’s break

The first five episodes will be released from July 6 to August 3. These episodes will cover the manga’s Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc. Fans will witness the younger versions of their favorite Jujutsu Sorcerers along with a powerful antagonist Toji Fushiguro.

After the first arc of Season 2 ends, the series will release two consecutive recap episodes before finally beginning the Shibuya Arc. However, the Shibuya Arc will be released on August 31 instead of 24 because of other programs. That means the new season will not release anything new for three consecutive weeks – much to viewers’ disappointment.

This differs from the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 schedule, which didn’t have any recap episodes. There was only a one-week gap before the Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event Arc. Although fans complain about MAPPA’s production schedule, many believe that the delay is due to the company taking on several projects simultaneously.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

