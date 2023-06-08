One Piece introduces the Commander of God’s Knights — and it’s not Shanks

Ever since the introduction of the God’s Knights in One Piece, fans have been speculating about Shanks have some connection with them. However, One Piece’s Chapter 1086 finally reveals the true identity of the Commander.

In One Piece, the God’s Knights are currently the biggest threat the Revolutionary Army will have to face if they want to overthrow the World Government. Even the two highest-ranking members of the army, Dragon and Sabo, are dreading the impending battle.

However, one of the silhouettes of God’s Knights in One Piece’s Chapter 1083 bears a striking resemblance to Shanks. This prompted fans to come up with several theories, such as Shanks’ twin being a member, or Shanks himself acting as a double agent.

However, the recent chapter reveals the identity of the Commander of God’s Knight. He has quite an intriguing background, and he also has authority higher than the Celestial Dragons.

Saint Garling Figarland – The Commander of God’s Knights in One Piece

One Piece’s Chapter 1086 reveals that a Celestial Dragon has been sentenced to death. Although the information will never be disclosed to the world, it doesn’t just change the fact of how bizarre this entire ordeal is. The Celestial Dragons are revered as gods in the entire world.

For one to be sentenced to death, the judge will need to have a higher authority than those gods. In this case, the Commander of God’s Knights is the person who sentenced Saint Donquixote Mjosgard to death.

Saint Garling Figarland is the former ruler of God Valley and the current supreme Commander of God’s Knights. Furthermore, the one he sentenced is the same Celestial Dragon who was once stranded on Fish-Man Island and was saved by Queen Otohime. He paid the debt by protecting her daughter Shirahoshi from being captured and sent into slavery and helped the other royals.

What is the Figarland Family?

Gorosei mentioned the Figarland Family in One Piece Film: Red. Nothing is known about the family except for the Commander, who was only recently revealed. However, the Figarland Family is the reason for the events that happened in the movie.

The World Government believed Uta to be from that bloodline, which is why they captured her. This assumption was due to the fact that she is Shanks’ daughter. Shanks was found by Roger and Rayleigh in God Valley as an infant. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if he had some connection with the royal bloodline of God Valley.

