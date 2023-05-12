Hell’s Paradise Episode 8: Release Date and Spoilers

Hell’s Paradise is finally beginning to uncover the truth behind the mysterious island of Shinsenkyo. With Lord Tensen being introduced in the recent episode, things are only going to get worse for Gabimaru and his team. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 8.

Hell’s Paradise is a popular anime series based on the manga of the same name. Even before being adapted into an anime, the series was considered one of the dark trio of Shonen.

The recent episode introduces new characters who will play major roles in the future. Fans also learn about the members of Lord Tensen, who are believed to be the rulers of the island.

What’s more, there’s much to learn about the 1000-year-old abandoned village. Not to mention, the members of Lord Tensen are making their moves against the intruders who invaded their island. Warning: The following contains major spoilers from the Hell’s Paradise manga.

Hell’s Paradise Episode 7 will release on 20 May at 11:30 pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:30 am PDT

11:30 am EDT

12:30 pm Brazil

3:30 pm UK

4:30 pm Central European Summer Time

9 pm India Standard Time

2:30 am Australia

4:30 am New Zealand

Hell’s Paradise Episode 8 spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature the death of Yamada Asaemon Tenza, and it will be the most tragic so far. Even Shion, one of the strongest Asaemon, will have to flee after witnessing the terrifying power of Lord Tensen.

On the other hand, Sagiri shows her compassion toward Mei. The girl is still unable to talk. The weird scar on her back hints that something unfortunate happened to her in the past.

Furthermore, fans will learn more about Gabimura’s past with Yui in Hell’s Paradise Episode 8. As Gabimaru remembers her, he becomes even more determined to find the Elixir as soon as possible. However, he comes across Lord Tensen and seems to be at a disadvantage against them.

The episode will end on a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering how Gabimaru will fare against an enemy he knows nothing about. Not to mention that the enemy is an immortal being who can regenerate almost instantly.

Hell’s Paradise can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

