One Piece: Every major incident and revelation in the Reverie flashback

One Piece’s Reverie flashback has revealed several secrets and introduced new characters while featuring the death of Arabasta’s beloved king, Nefertari Cobra. Here’s a look at every major incident and revelation in the highly anticipated flashback.

The Reverie is held every four years, where the rulers of the allied nations gather to discuss the state of the world. This year’s Reverie puts an end to the Seven Warlord System, thanks to King Nefertari Cobra and King Riku, along with a majority of votes that supported them.

However, when Sabo and the Revolutionary Army appear at Marie Joise, it is pretty much guaranteed that something major is about to take place. Therefore, after keeping fans in the dark for several years, Oda finally reveals everything that happened during the Reverie.

One Piece manga concludes its Reverie flashback with jaw-dropping secrets about the Void Century. Fans learn the truth behind Nefertari Cobra’s death. On top of that, the series finally comes a step closer to revealing the secrets of the Void Century.

The successful rescue of Kuma from Pangea Castle

One of the main reasons the Revolutionary Army infiltrated Marie Jois was to rescue their comrade, Bartholomew Kuma. Although Kuma has lost all his humanity and is simply a living machine, his friends still risk their lives to save him from slavery.

Jewelry Bonney, a member of the Worst Generation, also infiltrates Marie Jois in hopes of saving her father. Even facing powerful opponents such as Fujitora, the Revolutionary Army successfully brought Kuma back to their base, which is nothing short of marvellous.

Queen Lili and her blunder from 800 years ago

Viz Media

The most crucial revelation of the Reverie flashback in One Piece is the introduction of Queen Lili. She was the ruler of Arabasta during the Void Century and one of the members of the twenty allied nations. However, she never made it home after the establishment of the World Government.

Furthermore, all records of her existence were removed from history. When Nefertari Cobra inquires about this, he sees Imu sitting on the throne and answering his questions. Imu mentioned a blunder she committed, due to which all the Poneglyphs got scattered across the world. Imu also believes that she did that as part of an elaborate plan.

The truth behind the secret name “D” and new additions to the family

Viz Media

Nefertari Cobra reveals that Queen Lili’s full name is Nefertari D. Lili. Because of her blunder, all those bearing the secret name “D” are considered “sworn enemies of the gods.” After Queen Lili’s disappearance, the responsibility to rule Arabasta fell on her brother’s shoulders.

Therefore Nefertari Cobra and Princess Vivi are descendants of Lili’s brothers. Nonetheless, they both have the moniker D, the same as Luffy. Before taking his last breath, Nefertari Cobra requests Sabo to let Vivi and Luffy know the truth about their name.

Nefertari Cobra’s death and Sabo’s attempt to save him

Viz Media

After all those speculations regarding Nefertari Cobra’s death and Sabo’s involvement, One Piece’s Reverie flashback reveals everything about it. As it turns out, Nefertari Cobra witnessed the world’s greatest taboo, a ruler sitting on the Empty Throne.

Therefore, Gorosei and Imu wouldn’t let him live even if they answered some of his questions. When Nefertari Cobra revealed Lili’s full name, a mysterious shadow attacked him. Sabo entered the room when he realized Nefertari Cobra’s life was in danger.

God’s Knights and their Commander from the Figarland family

Viz Media

While talking about the Reverie flashback in One Piece, Dragon, Sabo, and Ivankov discuss how God’s Knights will be a real challenge during their final war against the World Government. After that, the series reveals the identity of the Supreme Commander of God’s Knights, Saint Garling Figarland.

He is the former king of God Valley, who has even more authority than Celestial Dragons since he sentenced one to death. The Figarland family was mentioned in One Piece Film: Red. They captured Uta because they believed her to be from that bloodline since she was Shanks’ daughter.

The real names of Imu and Gorosei

Viz Media

Gorosei and Imu’s names were one of the series’ biggest mysteries. Gorosei translates to the “Five Elder Planets.” It was previously translated as “Five Elder Stars”, and each member is referred to as a “Warrior God.” One Piece Reverie flashback reveals that their names are Saint Jay Garcia Saturn, Saint Markus Mars, Ethan Baron V. Nusjuro, Shepard Ju Peter, and Topman Valcurie.

Furthermore, Ivankov mentioned the name of Saint Imu of House Nerona, whose name resembles the mysterious ruler of the world. Ivankov speculates that the world’s ruler is none other than an immortal being who has been alive since the Void Century and has been granted eternal youth because of the Ope Ope no Mi.

The truth behind the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom

Viz Media

One Piece’s Reverie flashback also revealed the weapon that caused Lulusia Kingdom’s destruction. Imu mentioned testing Vegapunk’s invented “Mother Flame.” They also said Lulusia would be an ideal place to test since it’s in close proximity.

Gorosei supports their decision since Lulusia is a rebel country. Sabo explained that before the attack, an enormous shadow covered the sky and that something pitch black was flying above the clouds.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

