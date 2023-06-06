Naruto: What was originally written in the Uchiha Clan’s stone tablet?

In Naruto, the stone tablet of the Uchiha Clan was created by Hagoromo Otsutsuki. It is one of the driving factors behind Black Zetsu manipulating Madara Uchiha and waging the Fourth Great Shinobi War.

Naruto had hyped up Madara Uchiha for years before he actually appeared on the show. Not long after his appearance, fans found out that he was nothing more than Black Zetsu’s puppet in order to free Kaguya Otsutsuki.

However, it would have taken extraordinary deceptive skills to fool a genius Shinobi such as Madara, who was considered the strongest Uchiha to ever be born. Black Zetsu’s plan wouldn’t have worked so well if he hadn’t changed the information written on the stone tablet of the Uchiha Clan in Naruto.

Madara undoubtedly trusted everything written there, no matter how ridiculous it sounded. However, the real purpose of the tablet was never to create such chaos in the world. Delve deeper to find out about the real contents of the stone tablet of the Uchiha Clan in Naruto.

What were the original contents of the Uchiha Clan’s stone tablet in Naruto?

The main purpose behind the stone tablet was to discourage Indra Otsutsuki’s descendants from attempting to recreate the Rinnegan. Rinnegan is the only ability that can fully decipher the tablet, whereas the Sharingan and Mangekyo Sharingan can only partially decipher it.

The tablet primarily contained the secrets of the Mangekyo Sharingan. This included information as to how to obtain it and its power to control the tailed beasts. It also consisted of the story of the Sage of the Six Paths, the God Tree, and Kaguya’s role in history.

Most importantly, the tablet contained warnings against the Infinite Tuskuyomi, which was originally Kaguya’s Jutsu. In the Naruto anime, the stone tablet of the Uchiha Clan also included warnings about the misfortune brought by Sharingan – though the manga never mentioned it.

What information did Black Zetsu alter to fool Madara?

Crunchyroll

Sometime after Hagoromo’s death, Black Zetsu forged certain details on the tablet as part of its plan to revive Kaguya Otsutsuki. The tablet eventually fell into the hands of the Uchiha Clan. They secretly passed the stone tablet down through generations, becoming their source of truth in Naruto.

Instead of the warnings about the Infinite Tsukuyomi, Black Zetsu rewrote that the Jutsu is the only way to achieve peace. It also claimed how that Jutsu could save the Uchiha Clan.

Madara knew that Infinite Tsukuyomi was nothing more than a Genjutsu that would put everyone in eternal sleep. However, desperate to see his deceased family again, Madara believed that to be his only salvation. Not only that, he forced the world to follow in his footsteps and escape from reality.

Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

