Jujutsu Kaisen studio’s underrated Oblivion Battery gets second season

After a bit of uncertainty, Oblivion Battery, a new baseball anime that debuted this summer, has been renewed for another season.

Since debuting in 2018, Oblivion Battery has gradually become a favorite among baseball fans and non-fans alike. That enjoyment grew into the manga getting a sports anime this year, from MAPPA no less, the same company that produces Jujutsu Kaisen.

Running 12 episodes, the anime show didn’t cause a huge stir, but it had stiff competition in the Demon Slayer Season 4 and My Hero Academia Season 7 dominating the conversation. Finishing in July 2024, we were left in limbo over whether there would be more.

Thankfully, new episodes are on the way, as Oblivion Battery Season 2 is confirmed after a five month wait. So far no other details are available, but the announcement itself is good enough for the time-being.

Created by Eko Mikawa, the story follows a group of five friends who play baseball together in order to inspire one of them, a former high school all-star player, to play gain after he starts suffering from amnesia. It’s a novel spin on the underdog story you find in the likes of Haikyuu!!, introducing some slice-of-life elements to the narrative.

Timing is good for this to take off, as Haikuu!! is about finish with one last new movie, and Blue Lock Season 2 is pushing that further in popularity. Sports shows have long been primed to carry the torch for Shonen as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach finish, and this just adds more star players to the bench.

You can check out Oblivion Battery now on Crunchyroll to see why it's a homerun